OMG! Cariuma Just Launched New Colors of Its Timeless Salvas Sneaker

Who’s ready for some shoe shopping? It’s a rhetorical question, of course, especially when we’re talking about sneakers from Cariuma. The brand launched a new sneaker style, the Salvas, earlier this year, and shoppers loved it so much that two new colorways have just been announced!

That’s right — if you were hoping for a pink or blue variation of these beauties, you’ve got it. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, we know we’re going to start seeing these sneakers everywhere in the second half of 2022 and way, way beyond!

Get the Salvas White LWG Leather Sneaker for just $98 at Cariuma!

The Rose and Blue colorways of this sneaker can now be pre-ordered, and considering how quickly Cariuma shoes are known to sell out, we recommend claiming your favorite pair ASAP. As with all of the Salvas, both colorways are actually white sneakers, with the color coming into play as accents at the heel tab and on the upper logos!

These lace-up sneakers are handcrafted with premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries and have a timeless look. They “define the beauty in simplicity” and are made to be ultra-durable, thanks to details like a fully-stitched outsole that will prolong their lifespan!

The Salvas is impressing shoppers over and over again. At the time we’re writing this, there isn’t a single one-star or two-star rating; five-star ratings make up the overwhelming majority!

As you can expect from Cariuma, these sneakers are also super eco-friendly. They have a recycled mesh lining, a natural, ethnically-sourced rubber sole, a removable cork and bio-based memory foam insole and recycled plastic and organic cotton laces. On top of all of that, they also come in recycled packaging. The brand practices carbon neutral shipping too. Plus, thanks to Cariuma’s Reforestation Program, every time you buy a pair of their sneakers, they’ll plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest!

Like the pink and blue versions but want a different shade? Want to order a second to hold you over while you wait for the pre-orders to come in? The Salvas also comes in white, black, green and red variations, so we definitely recommend checking them all out and seeing which colorway speaks to you. It may or may not be all of them!

Not your style? Shop other sneaker styles from Cariuma here!

