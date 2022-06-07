13 Nordstrom Fashion Exclusives That Will Break You Out of Your Comfort Zone

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see fashionistas on the street or on Instagram and think, “I wish I could dress like that”? You can — you know you can — but actually making it happen can be hard. You become overly critical of yourself when you try on a bold print, a fun color or a funky silhouette, so you stick to simple basics.

This is the summer to finally make it happen. We’re going to break you out of that shell, shed any reservations and turn your wardrobe and your entire aura into the colorful burst of brilliance you’ve been wanting for years. No need to shop at designer boutiques. We’re sticking solely to Nordstrom Made items, so you can grab everything all in one purchase, all without having to break the bank. Shop our 13 picks below!

This Smocked Cami

Hot summer day? This cami combines two of our favorite fashion trends: smocked fabric and ruffles. This is a piece you can dress up or down with extreme ease!

Get the Open Edit Smocked Detail Cami for just $39 at Nordstrom!

These Linen-Blend Pants

These pants are lightweight with a fashionable, wide leg silhouette. The pink floral pattern is swoon-worthy, but there’s also a pretty purple version if you’d like a solid color that will still wow!

Get the Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This T-Shirt Dress

Casual day? Need an outfit you can slip into within 30 seconds — without looking like a slob? This organic cotton, slouchy T-shirt dress is the ultimate grab-and-go piece!

Get the Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress for just $29 at Nordstrom!

These Slide Sandals

An easy yet majorly effective way to level up your outfits is to opt for a colorful, cute pair of shoes. These pretty, quilted slides are a stellar option!

Get the Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal for just $40 at Nordstrom!

This Tie-Front Top

This billowy blouse is all kinds of charming, especially with its floral print. It’s comfy and can simply be tossed on like a tee — though you can always play with the neckline too!

Get the Treasure & Bond Tie-Front Top for just $59 at Nordstrom!

This Crossbody Bag

Can you believe this bag is under $20? It combines both cow print and florals to create a unique yet super wearable accessory that will leave all of your friends envious!

Get the BP. Chain Strap Print Crossbody Bag for just $19 at Nordstrom!

This Prairie Dress

Whether you’re easing into the prairie dress trend or want to brighten it up, this orange and pink mini dress is the way to go. So retro and cute!

Get the BP. Shirred Puff Sleeve Cotton Prairie Dress for just $39 at Nordstrom!

This Patterned Skirt

We’re on a mission to add more midi skirts to our wardrobe, especially when they’re this stylish! This lightweight skirt has shoppers ordering it in multiple prints!

Get the Treasure & Bond Button Front Skirt for just $69 at Nordstrom!

These Heeled Sandals

These pink heels gave Us instant heart eyes. Wear them with jeans or to a more formal event with a fancy dress. Let them make any outfit that much more beautiful!

Get the Caslon Lennyn Slingback Sandal for just $80 at Nordstrom!

This Frilly Tank Top

Take your plain tank tops and swap them out for something more fashionable like this. It’s just as easy to wear but each element will make you feel like a star!

Get the Treasure & Bond Ruffle Strap Cotton Tank Top for just $49 at Nordstrom!

This Oversized Blazer

Throwing a blazer on over a tank or tee and biker shorts is truly a fashion moment every time — especially when you have a pretty color like this Teal Mist one!

Get the Open Edit Oversized Blazer for just $79 at Nordstrom!

This Beaded Necklace

Even just a minimal necklace like this can make a major difference in your look. The pink, sparkling beads are going to pull your outfit together!

Get the Color Pop Beaded Collar Necklace (originally $59) for just $21 at Nordstrom!

These Biker Shorts

Speaking of the biker shorts we mentioned earlier, don’t think you have to stick solely to black. Zella has green, blue and pink versions too!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts for just $49 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop more Nordstrom Made fashion here!

Want other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!