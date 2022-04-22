7 of the Best Office-Appropriate Sneakers for Keeping Comfy on the Clock

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For many people, 2022 has marked a return to the office. Whether you’re back at your desk full-time or doing the commute just a few days a week, one big concern is finding clothes and footwear that are office-appropriate!

2020 and 2021 were all about comfort and loungewear as we worked from home. We may not need to wear a suit to the office, but we know we need to do better than PJs and slippers. That’s why we searched for comfy sneakers that are still office-appropriate so you don’t necessarily need to switch back to heels and flat mules. Check out our favorite finds below, all available with free shipping at Zappos!

Ecco Street Tray Luxe

These sleek, genuine leather sneakers are the epitome of comfort and classic mixed up into one. They’re lightweight, cushioned and flexible, and they have the cutest collar detail for an extra dash of sophistication!

Get the Ecco Street Tray Luxe (originally $180) for just $134 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On

How about a little shine? These croc-embossed slip-on sneakers are a designer delight — and they’re even on sale! The chain accent is everything, though there are many versions on the same page available without it too!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On (originally $135) for just $88 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Kork-Ease Paislee

Looking for a lovely brown leather option? These semi-formal sneakers are our pick. They have a padded collar and a removable insole, and just the style of the laces alone automatically elevates them!

Get the Kork-Ease Paislee for just $120 at Zappos! Free shipping!

LifeStride Esme 2

Your feet will absolutely adore the knit upper and no-tie stretch laces on this unique sneaker. Meanwhile, you’ll love being able to toss them into the washing machine when they’re dirty. These plaid sneakers also have a contoured insole with extra arch support and cushioning!

Get the LifeStride Esme 2 (originally $95) for just $66 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Clarks Craft Cup Lace

These popular sneakers have a leather upper, along with a leather and textile lining and insole. They’ll fit right in at the office, but you could totally wear them afterward for a night out with coworkers or friends!

Get the Clarks Craft Cup Lace for just $130 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Naturalizer Marianne

Simple and sweet, these Naturalizer slip-on sneakers are ever-reliable, whether you’re wearing them with slacks or a skirt. Grab them with a smooth leather or soft suede upper and enjoy the dual-density cushioning throughout every meeting and water cooler break!

Get the Naturalizer Marianne (originally $89) for just $80 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Arcopedico Leta

Water-resistant and breathable, these vegan sneakers will be great for a commute filled with walking. No more bringing an extra pair of shoes in your bag! The material stretches to perfectly fit the foot, and they may be especially wonderful if you’re dealing with bunions or hammertoes!

Get the Arcopedico Leta for just $140 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s sneakers at Zappos here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your shoe rack? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!