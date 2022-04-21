11 Spring Sandals You Can Score on Sale at Tory Burch Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is in full swing, and we’re celebrating the warmer weather by doing some shopping! We’re excited to wear flowy dresses and tops again, but we’re equally as pumped to get our feet situated in some killer sandals. Tory Burch has incredible options up for grabs, and to top it all off, they’re also on sale!

Out of all the sandals marked down right now, we picked out our 11 absolute favorites for you to shop below. If you needed an excuse to treat yourself, we’re handing it to you on a silver platter! Many of these styles may sell out, so act fast before the sandals of your dreams are no longer within reach!

These Sparkly Miller Sandals

The iconic Miller sandal just got a sparkly upgrade! The classic double “T” logo on the front of the shoe is adorned with gems to give these sandals a touch of shine and sparkle. We also love that the toe is square instead of round, which keeps these sandals current and trendy.

Get the Jeweled Miller Sandal (originally $298) on sale for $199 at Tory Burch!

These Grecian-Style Heels

Shoes fit for a Greek goddess! The gold discs that run up the front of these sandals give them a sultry Santorini vibe that we’re totally on board with for the summertime.

Get the Patos Multi-Disk Heeled Sandal (originally $328) on sale for $229 at Tory Burch!

These Simple Flip Flops

Why wear boring rubber flip flops when you can score these jelly ones? We adore the material they’re made from, and they score bonus points for the curved shape that allow for a more comfortable fit on your feet.

Get the Studded Jelly sandals (originally $128) on sale for $99 at Tory Burch!

These Comfy Block Heels

The two-inch chunky heel on these slide sandals gives you enough height without feeling like you’re walking on stilts. They’re dressy enough for nights out and casual enough for the daytime!

Get the Ines Mid-Heel Slide sandals (originally $258) on sale for $179 at Tory Burch!

These Studded Sandals

These sandals have a little bit of edge thanks to the gold studs! Shoppers love this added detail which makes these slides feel a bit fancier.

Get the Miller Cloud Coin sandals (originally $268) on sale for $189 at Tory Burch!

These Chic Everyday Slides

For daily wear, these shoes are going to become your new go-to! They literally take a second to throw on and are incredibly versatile. You can wear them with everything from jeans to dresses — or even sweats!

Get the Ines Slide (originally $228) on sale for $139 at Tory Burch!

These Extra Comfy Sandals

If your feet need more comfort that flat sandals can’t offer, these shoes are a must. They offer a thicker sole and the footbed is shaped to fit the contours of your feet for a more comfortable feel. Shoppers also note that they’re incredibly lightweight, so your feet won’t feel weighed down while wearing them.

Get the Miller Cloud sandals (originally $238) on sale for $169 at Tory Burch!

These Cork Footbed Sandals

The advantage these sandals have is the cork footbed. It’s already molded in a fashion that fits your feet, but the more you wear them, the more that the footbed will shift to specifically fit you!

Get the Miller Cloud sandals (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

These Fuzzy Slides

We know that shearling isn’t exactly synonymous with the spring and summer, but it can still get cold in the warmer months of the year! That’s why these slides are perfect — they can keep your feet cozy on chilly nights, while still letting them breathe thanks to the design.

Get the Jeweled Shearling Slide (originally $298) on sale for $129 at Tory Burch!

These Fringe Sandals

These sandals are 100% made for someone who loves out-of-the-box styles! The little fringe on the front adds some unexpected texture to the shoe, while the gold buckle pops beautifully against the darker leather.

Get the Multi-Logo Kiltie Sandal (originally $298) on sale for $209 at Tory Burch!

These Adorable Mules

These shoes are nothing but fun! We dig the chunkier platform and the lower heel which makes them great for both the day and night. The sparkly logo on the center of the strap adds the finishing touch to the lovely look!

Get the Eleanor Crystal Slide (originally $348) on sale for $239 at Tory Burch!

