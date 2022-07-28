Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to activewear, our sneaker game is the star of the show. We prefer to keep it simple with matching two-piece sets in solid shades, while our shoes shine in the spotlight. Colorful kicks put a spring in our step, helping Us run like the wind! Now that we think about it, most Olympic sprinters rock vibrant footwear during races. Maybe they’re onto something!

While browsing Zappos’ endless selection of sporty styles, one pair immediately caught our eye. These Brooks rainbow running shoes gave Us an instant burst of joy. Our obsession with rainbow goes all the way back to childhood — Lisa Frank was the queen of color! Now we can taste the rainbow with these supportive sneakers that will elevate our style and our speed. Hit the ground running with these comfy kicks from Zappos!

Get the Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 5 for $150 at Zappos!

If you’re a runner, then we bet you’re very particular about picking out new running shoes. Every factor counts: fit, feel and function. Fashion is just an added bonus, but it’s definitely not the top priority. Luckily, these Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 5 sneakers check all our boxes — including style! The white upper is very sleek, with subtle rainbow flair in the heel and arrow-point pattern.

The Stealthfit construction offers a snug yet breathable fit with stretch and compression, reminiscent of Nike’s Flyknit style. Although there is lace-up closure, you can easily slip these sneakers on and off for easy access on the go. Thanks to the midsole technology and high-energy return, your foot will spring off the ground with every stride. Regarded as one of the top running shoe brands on the market, Brooks consistently delivers with reliability and high quality.

Get the Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 5 for $150 at Zappos!

We know that rainbow is not for everyone, so you may be happy to hear that these sneakers also come in a variety of other colors! Add a pop of pink or turquoise with a black base or go for a different white style instead.

The reviews are in: these cushioned kicks are ultra-comfy! One shopper reported, “12 hour nursing shifts and these keep me going!! The Levitates are light, easy to put on and super supportive. I also get tons of compliments on the bright color. I would highly recommend these!” Another customer declared, “Most comfortable shoes ever. So light and perfect fit.”

Channel your best Rainbow Brite in these colorful kicks!

See It! Get the Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 5 for $150 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Brooks here and shop all other sneakers from Zappos here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!