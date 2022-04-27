Blissfeel: The lululemon Running Shoe You’ve Always Wanted Is Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

lululemon has been our go-to for activewear and athleisure styles for years and years. Sports bras, leggings, even dresses — but what about shoes? We love a full-on lululemon outfit, but when it comes to footwear, we’ve always worn another brand. Not because we wanted to, but because lululemon simply never offered shoes before!

This spring, everything changed. lululemon has introduced its first footwear (with more to come!) and the brand is off to an impeccable start. We can’t say we’re surprised. These sneakers are everything!

Get the Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

The Blissfeel was specifically designed to fit women’s feet. It was based off the feet of over one million women — literally. lululemon ran over one million Volumental foot scans in the creation of this shoe. The brand also put four years of research and development into this footwear, running round after round of real-life testing!

This lace-up sneaker’s soft upper is designed to move like a supportive extension of your foot, also providing stability with its midfoot frame. Inside is a seamless, moisture-wicking liner, plus lovely foam cushioning that provides shock absorption while helping to spring you forward. Don’t forget about the heel clip that keeps you feeling locked in, or the padded tongue and heel collar that contribute to the “snug” fit shoppers are loving so much!

Even the outsole of this sneaker is specially pressure-mapped to help increase traction and flexibility, keeping you comfy whether you’re training for a marathon or spending a few hours at the mall. And how about those colors? Opt for something more simple like a black or grey, or try something with a pop of neon, like the pink and green version — watermelon-like delight!

Get the Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

Hundreds and hundreds of reviewers have already declared their love for the Blissfeel sneakers. They say they have “plenty of cushion but never feel heavy,” and that wearing them feels like “walking on air.” They’re claiming that the “support is unmatched” too! Shoppers are reporting that they “will definitely be ordering another pair,” which is always the best sign to Us when reading reviews!

The Blissfeel should fit most people true to size, though lululemon suggests considering going half a size up if you have wider feet. Order with confidence — especially knowing that there’s a 30-day trial. If you don’t totally love these sneakers, you can return them within the time frame for a full refund. We have a feeling you won’t need to, but we always appreciate the offer. It just ensures Us that these shoes are bound to lead to love at first wear!

Get the Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

Not your style? Explore more from lululemon here!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!