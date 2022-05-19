Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Run like the wind! Even though shopping is our favorite form of cardio, running is a close second. We love the rush of racing down the road, with the sun on our face and a breeze on our back. It makes Us feel alive! But the ultimate buzzkill is losing our steam from wearing sneakers that lack support. The whole point of running shoes is to improve performance, alleviate pain and prevent injuries. Lately, our sneakers have just been making matters worse.

If it’s time for a footwear upgrade, we have the perfect running shoes for you. Introducing the Hoka Mach 4, a top-of-the-line style from one of the most reputable athletic brands around. Designed with details that allow you to comfortably travel long distances, these sneakers are ideal for runners and walkers alike. Just peep that platform! Shoppers gush that these Hoka shoes put a spring in their step, and we can see why. Keep scrolling to learn more about these supportive sneakers from Zappos!

Elevate your shoe collection with the Hoka Mach 4 sneakers. Unlike other cool kicks that mainly focus on fashion, these top-rated trainers prioritize function. According to reviews, these running shoes are exceptionally comfy and cushioned. The midsole features a cushioned landing and the rubberized outsole provides responsive cushioning, as well as lightweight ground contact. No wonder customers say that wearing these sneakers is like walking on clouds!

When it comes to footwear, we believe you don’t need pain to experience gain. Go for a lighter, softer, bouncier ride with these Hoka Mach 4 sneakers. The refined collar shape alleviates pressure on the Achilles, while the engineered mesh offers breathable comfort. Plus, the Meta-Rocker geometry supports a smoother transition from heel-strike through toe-off. You’ll be ready to run a marathon in no time!

Make a sporty fashion statement in these sneakers, available in five fun colors (including black for more of a neutral look). Shoppers can’t get enough of these comfy kicks! “WOW! These shoes are perfect,” one customer declared. “The hundreds of 5-star reviews are never wrong. The toe box is wide and comfortable. The arch support is good.” Another reviewer agreed, saying, “Super comfortable for everyday running and definitely put spring in your step from the way they were designed.” And one shopper even proclaimed, “It’s like walking on pillows! No need to break them in. Took them right out of the box and worked a 12-hour shift at the hospital!”

See what all the hype is about with these game-changing Hoka Mach 4 running shoes!

