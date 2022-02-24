Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you discover something and it’s like, the best thing ever? That’s how we felt about the original Allbirds Tree Dasher. We couldn’t believe a running shoe could be so amazing. So when the brand revealed it was launching the next evolution, we were baffled — but obviously intrigued. We had to know what could possibly outdo what we already considered perfect!

That’s right — the Tree Dasher 2 is here, and it’s proving that the best really can get even better. We’re so pumped for any new release from Allbirds, knowing how comfy and sustainable all of the brand’s footwear is — but an improvement on a shoe we already adored is definitely a can’t-miss. Let’s dive into what makes this shoe different, shall we?

Get the Tree Dasher 2 for just $135 at Allbirds! Free shipping!

The new version of this shoe shouldn’t look too unfamiliar, but you’ll definitely see (and feel) a few substantial changes. First, the 2 is made with lighter, more responsive foam, while the natural rubber outsole has extra grip for traction. You’ll also notice an improved fit all around. The heel collar, for example, is enhanced to better lock the ankle into place, and the more angular heel shape was included to soften impact. Always good news for your shins, knees and back!

Of course, these sneakers are also very eco-friendly, as expected of the brand. They’re carbon neutral, made with sustainable materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber and sugarcane-based green EVA. The shoelaces are made from recycled plastic bottles — even the eyelets are made from bio-based nylon!

The Tree Dasher 2 also includes a super breathable knit upper, a cozy wool heel lining and the famous SweetFoam® midsole with gorgeous cushioning. Just pop out the insoles and laces and you can even wash them right in the machine! Every little aspect feels like it was made just for Us.

How did Allbirds know these sneakers were up to snuff before launching them into the footwear world? Testing, testing, testing. Over 90 runners ran thousands of miles in these sneakers over a nine-month testing period! While with other brands’ sneakers, we often think no one had ever even attempted to stand in them before, we know that Allbirds is only introducing new products that are approved by real people just like us!

The Tree Dasher 2 is currently available in four colors. There are two classics, a white and a black, plus two limited-edition shades called Rad Rust and Hazy Cocoa. We’ve certainly seen popular Allbirds sneakers sell out again and again, so if one’s calling to you, make it yours while it’s still available!

