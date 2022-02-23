Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This just in: Nordstrom is having a major winter sale, and the markdowns are unbelievable! Even though the sale is celebrating the end of the winter season, there’s way more than cold-weather pieces up for grabs. You can find of plenty of spring-ready gear that will work beautifully for the warmer months — namely in the footwear department!

We browsed through the shoe section and picked out our absolute favorites that you can get for up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for a new sandal or staple boot to add to your collection, we’re confident that you’ll find a great pair of shoes from our selection below!

These Leather Sandals

If you adore the Miller sandal but need more support for your feet, these shoes are made for you!

Get the Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal (originally $228) on sale for just $153 at Nordstrom!

These Supportive Running Shoes

Even if you’re not a runner, a sneaker like this will always come in handy when you want to create an athleisure ensemble or just need a comfy option for running errands.

Get the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe (originally $85) on sale for just $43 at Nordstrom!

These Comfortable Block Mules

This style of shoe is one of our trendy favorites that you’re bound to wear 24/7 once spring arrives!

Get the Steve Madden Teles Slide Sandal (originally $100) on sale for just $60 at Nordstrom!

These Classic Pumps

A shoe like this should be in everyone’s footwear wardrobe! We dig the little details, like the squared-off toe and the tapered heel. This particular pair stands out from the pack!

Get the Vince Camuto Karala Pointed Toe Pump (originally $99) on sale for just $59 at Nordstrom!

These Suede Booties

We love western-style booties like this suede pair, and the sage green shade is speaking to Us for the spring.

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie (originally $189) on sale for just $60 at Nordstrom!

These Sleek Leather Booties

The smooth leather and overall design of these booties gives them a stealth look that’s swoon-worthy.

Get the Blondo Tasel Waterproof Block Heel Bootie (originally $150) on sale for just $100 at Nordstrom!

These Knee-High Boots

You truly can’t go wrong with an equestrian-inspired boot that looks exactly like this pair, and the discount you’ll score is serious!

Get the Cole Haan Isabelle Over the Knee Boot (originally $300) on sale for just $120 at Nordstrom!

These Elevated Sneakers

We’ve all seen classic Vans before, but this pair has a higher platform sole that makes the original style that much more elevated — literally!

Get the Vans Sentry Old Skool Sneaker (originally $85) on sale for just $51 at Nordstrom!

These Funky Platform Boots

Anyone who wears these boots will feel totally unstoppable! They’re a statement-maker that you can team with tons of different looks — plus, they give you height that’s comfortable to manage.

Get the Michael Kors Remi Platform Bootie (originally $225) on sale for just $135 at Nordstrom!

