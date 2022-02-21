Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when we exclusively wore skinny jeans for what feels like decades? That seriously seems like a lifetime ago! Our denim style has massively evolved and continues to change, but we’re constantly scoring inspiration from other decades. The ’90s have been at the top of our list lately, and it was all about rocking baggier silhouettes back then!

While every major denim brand has their own version of the style, one of our top picks is from Levi’s! These jeans are incredibly trendy, and as an added bonus, they’re currently on sale for 40% off on Amazon!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Premium High Loose Jeans (originally $108) on sale for just $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These jeans are simply the best and accomplish a complex feat — they’re baggy and fitted at the same time. While the pant legs are ultra-wide and remain that way to the very bottom, the waist is tight, creating a flattering and slimming silhouette. The material is actually made from a combination of cotton and natural hemp, which is responsible for the supremely soft and comfortable feel. The jeans don’t have any stretch, but that’s not necessary with this style.

Another detail we love is the touch of distressing on the knees. There are two tiny cuts on each pant leg, which looks rugged and natural. These dainty design touches amp up the vintage vibes, and we absolutely love it!

We all know that Levi’s is an iconic denim empire, so you know you’re going to get a high-quality pair of jeans every time. There’s a reason why celebrities with endless clothing budgets still choose their products over designer brands! Sales like this don’t come around often, so we suggest snatching up these jeans now to snag this offer! They are the ideal casual pants to wear with a crop top, a leather jacket and white chunky sneakers. Your spring brunch uniform is officially complete!

