Act Fast — This Top-Rated Puffer Jacket Is on Sale Now for Only $20  

Thick winter coats are a necessity in colder climates, but what about other areas where the weather stays warmer? It’s equally important to own outerwear that has the ideal amount of insulation without the extra bulk. And even in chilly cities, you’ll need a transitional jacket once temperatures rise at the start of spring.

When it comes to narrowing down our top contenders in the parka department, we have a few specifications to keep in mind. First of all, price — we’ve already shelled out most of our winter shopping budget on boots and beanies, so we want to find something affordable. Second, versatility — our dream jacket is warm yet light, perfectly packable for future trips. And third, style — we clearly want to choose a layering piece that looks sharp.

By some miracle, we stumbled upon a puffer that checks all our boxes and then some. This quilted jacket is currently on sale for only $20 at Walmart!

The Jason Maxwell Women’s Quilted Puffer Jacket is a flexible and fashionable find. Designed with two drawstrings at each side, this jacket cinches at the waist for a customizable fit. The top-rated puffer features a mock neck, zip front closure and six slit pockets. Plus, it comes in four classic colors: black, white, light pink and olive green. Don’t be surprised if people mistake this Walmart jacket for a designer creation — the quilted stitching adds a sophisticated touch.

Shoppers say this quilted puffer jacket is an everyday essential. “This jacket is absolutely one of my favorite jackets,” one reviewer declared. “It is so soft and so comfortable. It is weatherproof and rain-proof. You can wear this jacket absolutely anywhere and it would be acceptable to dress up or dress down.” Another customer reported, “It is SO soft and keeps me very warm on a cold day. This jacket is perfect for an everyday wear. I have worn it with a cheetah print shirt and black jeans. It can easily be styled as it goes with almost everything.”

This mid-weight puffer jacket is fitting for travel or transitional weather. As one shopper said, “It can be styled in so many different ways. It is incredibly fashionable and trendy!” We couldn’t agree more. Dress this jacket up with a blouse, tailored pants and booties for a winter night out. Or you could throw this puffer on over a workout set on your way to a flight or a fitness class. For only $20, you will absolutely get your money’s worth with this comfy closet staple.

