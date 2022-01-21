Wow in This Stunning Wool Trench Coat — On Sale Now for 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boss babes have busy schedules. They may have a morning meeting, followed by a power lunch, afternoon coffee or happy hour drinks — and topped off with a business dinner. Sometimes they even manage to find time to slip in a workout. How do they do it? We’ll never know, but one thing’s for sure — they need a chic coat to tie their look together. Some of our favorite leading ladies in pop culture history have made major fashion statements in fierce outerwear. Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU rarely showed up to the scene of the crime without wearing a blazer or a leather jacket, and Olivia Pope from Scandal always “handled” it in a tailored trench.

You don’t need an undercover job to pull off one of the most fashion-forward styles of the season. We’ve seen wool trench coats everywhere lately! The Paris-meets-New York aesthetic is oh-so-chic. Upgrade your outerwear collection with this gorgeous wool trench coat, now on sale for 75% off. No one will believe you got this fabulous find at Walmart — trust Us.

Get the Alpine Swiss Women’s Trench Coat for just $50 (originally $200) at Walmart!

The Alpine Swiss Women’s Trench Coat is a trendy take on a timeless design. Roll up in style in this classic cut with a notch lapel collar and double-breasted placket. Every closet needs a staple black coat — it’s essentially the outerwear version of an LBD. Plus, the gold buttons and fully-lined satin interior are such luxe touches! The slender silhouette is even more figure-flattering with an adjustable tie belt that will cinch your waist. And the belt loops, shoulder epaulets and front pockets feature leatherette trim to elevate the look.

We’re not exactly sure why this top-rated coat is on sale, but we’re not complaining! One satisfied shopper gushed, “This coat is gorgeous, excellent expensive-like quality. It fits perfectly. I am so excited to show it off and wear it all winter long. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.” Another customer reported, “This coat is beautifully made. I love the style and the fabric.” And according to one review, “This was an awesome purchase. This jacket is beautiful and fits perfectly.” We’re noticing a trend here.

You can absolutely take this wool trench coat from day to night. We’re planning on wearing this look from the office to the theater. It’s the epitome of everyday elegance. Team this sleek style with faux leather pants and heels or a midi dress and tall boots. It’s a winter wardrobe winner!

