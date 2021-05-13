These Ultra-Cushioned Running Sneakers Have Over 3,000 Reviews and Counting

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The search for the perfect pair of sneakers? Yeah, we’re all familiar with that rigorous journey. Even when you think you’ve found that illustrious win, they’re really only suitable for certain occasions. Like, you may have found a perfect pair of sneakers for hanging out on the porch, but when it comes to running, you’re going to need a whole different approach — and vice versa.

Finding a pair of sneakers that can do it all, from comfort to style, is the real goal. We want a pair of sneakers where if we had to wear them all day long, we wouldn’t have to worry about it for a second. Basically, we want a pair of Hoka One One Bondi 7s. Yes, these are the shoes you’ve been searching for!

Get the Hoka One One Bondi 7 sneakers for just $150 at Zappos with free shipping!

The Bondi 7 is known as a “maximal cushion road shoe,” a.k.a. an extremely comfortable running sneaker. It’s a must for daily runs or errand runs — or for simply hanging out and wanting to wear some super cool footwear. That’s always a good enough reason for Us to buy new shoes!

These sneakers are mega-popular on Zappos. They’re coming up on 3,500 reviews, and shoppers say these shoes have “changed [their] life.” Their “feet are very happy” now, and some say these shoes have even “completely eliminated” their heel spur and plantar fasciitis. They’re a hit with medical professionals too, one saying they rely on theirs for getting through “12 to 16 hours shifts.” They also say that these sneakers make them feel like they are on a “little trampoline” because they’re so cushy!

When it comes time for a workout, reviewers say that “running in these shoes is a dream.” One even said they think their “running buddies are tired of [them] telling them how great they feel”!

These lace-up sneakers have a breathable mesh upper with TPU overlays for structure and support (and so you can show off the brand’s logo), and in back is a pull tab to make pulling them on a breeze. They have a soft tongue and a super plush collar that’s actually cushioned with memory foam so your ankles and Achilles tendon can stay comfy too. Inside is the removable Ortholite footbed, molded to cradle the foot!

Another recognizable feature of Hoka One Ones is the extra-full midsole, made with EVA to help you feel comfy from your feet, to your knees, to your back. At the bottom is also a textured rubber outsole to keep you steady on any slippery terrain!

There are seven colorways to choose from with these sneakers, from all black to bright blues and pinks. Pick out your favorite, place that order and get ready for your feet to truly live their best lives!

