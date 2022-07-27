Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.

What if we told you that we discovered a pair of slip-on sneakers that save us time and money? Cariuma just released the Slip-On Skate Pro, the sustainable brand’s most requested silhouette ever. Don’t let the name fool you! You don’t need to be a skateboarder to rock this look. In fact, Kim Kardashian regularly sports skate shoes, so you know they’re en vogue.

If you’re searching for a sneaker that you can easily slip on and off, then Cariuma’s Slip-On Skate Pro is the perfect shoe for you! Featuring a snug arch fit, sticky grip outsole, rip-resistant toe area and side traction, this sneaker is ideal for skaters and shoppers alike. And the 360° cushioning gives you the ultimate comfort and long-lasting support.

Constructed for optimum board feel and a longer lifespan, these slip-on sneakers also include a mid-foot band to secure your arch at all times. Made with premium suede, cotton canvas and lightweight foam, this shoe is super comfy for everyday wear.

Cariuma is committed to helping the environment through eco-friendly practices. In addition, the company plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes sold. We love shopping for a good cause!

Keep it casual with these slip-on sneakers, available in black, off-white, grey and pink for both men and women. We suggest styling these shoes with jeans (boyfriend, skinny or any other variety) and a tee for an easy outfit. Don’t waste any time scouring your closet to find lace-up sneakers or sandals! This Cariuma style is a game-changer when you’re on the go.

