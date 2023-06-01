10 Comfy-Chic Summer Sandals That Feel Like Walking on Clouds

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Sandal season is finally here! Just like with boots in the fall, summer’s signature footwear is the official marker of a fresh new chapter. We’re ready to kick up our heels (or flats) and stroll into sunny days ahead!
When it comes to sandals, comfort is key. We clearly care about style, but there’s nothing worse than hobbling around in a painful pair of shoes. Blisters and bruises? No, thank you!
Walk on sunshine all summer long in these 10 comfy-chic sandals! These sandals feel like slippers — cushioned, cozy and oh-so-cute.
Rockport Heeled Sandals
These strappy sandals have become my go-to neutral heel for summer! At 2.5-inches tall, these block heels are just the right height. Love the cushioned sole and versatile look!
Vionic Criss-Cross Slides
Made with textured leather, these criss-cross slides are super stylish! One customer commented, “Very very very comfortable. The leather feels like buttuh!”
DV Dolce Vita Strappy Sandals
Dance the night away in these strappy sandals from Dolce Vita! Available in 12 neutral colors, these heels are perfect for a summer wedding.
Sam Edelman Beaded Sandals
Here comes the bride! These ivory beaded slides are perfect for a honeymoon or any warm-weather vacation.
Dr. Martens Platform Sandals
These chunky Docs are surprisingly supportive! According to a hair stylist, “my feet are in heaven” even after eight hours!
Sam Edelman Braided Slides
These braided slides are the perfect everyday shoes for summer! Take these sandals from a beach day to a bar crawl.
Sorel Puffy Sandals
These puffy shoes feel like pillows for your feet! One reviewer reported, “They are cute, fit true to size and are crazy comfortable. I just wore them walking all over nyc with no rubbing or soreness.”
Ugg Strap Sandals
Don’t sleep on summertime Uggs! Crafted with recycled materials and real suede, these sandals are sustainable and supportive. “I am on my feet ALL DAY,” one shopper said. “These sandals have saved my feet & my lower back! I can wear them for over 12 hours & still feel fantastic!”
Sam Edelman Double-Strap Sandals
Simple yet stylish, these Sam Edelman sandals go with absolutely everything! “Best sandals I’ve ever owned,” one customer declared. “Right amount of comfort and style, padded footbed, durable and quality designs, etc.”
Sorel Leather Sandals
Featuring a leather upper and elastic straps, these criss-cross sandals are a summer staple! A wedding videographer proclaimed, “These sandals BEAT tennis shoes (for me) in the comfort endurance category.”
