Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shoe Envy

10 Comfy-Chic Summer Sandals That Feel Like Walking on Clouds

By
comfy summer sandals
Shutterstock

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sandal season is finally here! Just like with boots in the fall, summer’s signature footwear is the official marker of a fresh new chapter. We’re ready to kick up our heels (or flats) and stroll into sunny days ahead!

When it comes to sandals, comfort is key. We clearly care about style, but there’s nothing worse than hobbling around in a painful pair of shoes. Blisters and bruises? No, thank you!

Walk on sunshine all summer long in these 10 comfy-chic sandals! These sandals feel like slippers — cushioned, cozy and oh-so-cute.

Rockport Heeled Sandals

Rockport heeled sandals
Zappos

 

These strappy sandals have become my go-to neutral heel for summer! At 2.5-inches tall, these block heels are just the right height. Love the cushioned sole and versatile look!

$99.00
See It!

Vionic Criss-Cross Slides

criss-cross sandals
Zappos

 

Made with textured leather, these criss-cross slides are super stylish! One customer commented, “Very very very comfortable. The leather feels like buttuh!”

Was $100On Sale: $95You Save 5%
See It!

DV Dolce Vita Strappy Sandals

Dolce Vita strappy sandals
Zappos

Dance the night away in these strappy sandals from Dolce Vita! Available in 12 neutral colors, these heels are perfect for a summer wedding.

$65.00
See It!

Sam Edelman Beaded Sandals

beaded slides
Zappos

Here comes the bride! These ivory beaded slides are perfect for a honeymoon or any warm-weather vacation.

Was $140On Sale: $98You Save 30%
See It!

Dr. Martens Platform Sandals

Dr. Martens sandals
Zappos

These chunky Docs are surprisingly supportive! According to a hair stylist, “my feet are in heaven” even after eight hours!

Was $100On Sale: $95You Save 5%
See It!

Sam Edelman Braided Slides

Sam Edelman braided slides
Zappos

These braided slides are the perfect everyday shoes for summer! Take these sandals from a beach day to a bar crawl.

Was $100On Sale: $68You Save 32%
See It!

Sorel Puffy Sandals

Sorel puffy sandals
Zappos

 

These puffy shoes feel like pillows for your feet! One reviewer reported, “They are cute, fit true to size and are crazy comfortable. I just wore them walking all over nyc with no rubbing or soreness.”

$125.00
See It!

 

Ugg Strap Sandals

Ugg sandals
Zappos

Don’t sleep on summertime Uggs! Crafted with recycled materials and real suede, these sandals are sustainable and supportive. “I am on my feet ALL DAY,” one shopper said. “These sandals have saved my feet & my lower back! I can wear them for over 12 hours & still feel fantastic!”

$130.00
See It!

Sam Edelman Double-Strap Sandals

double-strap sandals
Zappos

 

Simple yet stylish, these Sam Edelman sandals go with absolutely everything! “Best sandals I’ve ever owned,” one customer declared. “Right amount of comfort and style, padded footbed, durable and quality designs, etc.”

Was $120On Sale: $72You Save 40%
See It!

Sorel Leather Sandals

leather sandals
Zappos

Featuring a leather upper and elastic straps, these criss-cross sandals are a summer staple! A wedding videographer proclaimed, “These sandals BEAT tennis shoes (for me) in the comfort endurance category.”

$90.00
See It!

 Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

raffia sandals

These 7 Sam Edelman Sandals Are Staples for the Summer

Read article
spring-shoes-plantar-fasciitis

9 of the Best Spring Sandals and Slip-Ons for Plantar Fasciitis

Read article
summer rompers and jumpsuits

17 Most Comfortable Rompers and Jumpsuits for Summer — With Pockets!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!