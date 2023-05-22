These 7 Sam Edelman Sandals Are Staples for the Summer

Cancel OK
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If the shoe fits, wear it! And when it comes to Sam Edelman, every shoes fits like a glove — or like Cinderella’s glass slipper. The only problem is narrowing down all of the options! Sandals are our go-to summer shoes, and Sam Edelman has so many chic styles for the season. From trendy espadrilles to cutout flats, these shoes will make you feel like you’re embarking on a European vacation (a girl can dream!).

We found seven Sam Edelman sandals from Zappos that are Most of these sandals come in multiple shades, so you have endless options. From versatile neutrals to vibrant pops of color, these shoes

Deacon Sandals

raffia sandals
Zappos

 

Shoppers are smitten with these comfy Sam Edelman sandals! Featuring a tortoiseshell buckle and raffia texture, these neutral shoes are an elevated basic you can wear with any summer outfit.

$130.00
See It!

Bay Sandals

pink cutout sandals
Zappos

Pretty in pink! Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these chic cutout sandals. We’d pair these shoes with a floral sundress or jeans and a white top. If pink isn’t your cup of tea, there are 19 other colors to choose from!

Was $120On Sale: $85You Save 29%
See It!

Chase Espadrilles

straw espadrilles
Zappos

 

Straw espadrilles are trending for summer 2023! And how cute are these platform sandals with beaded buckles? Get ready to receive all the compliments when you rock these shoes!

$140.00
See It!

Bambi Sandals

black textured slides
Zappos

 

Another Sam Edelman sandal getting rave reviews is this textured slide. “They are absolutely gorgeous,” one customer gushed. “The foot padding is extremely comfortable and that’s hard to find in a sandal but these are fantastic . They are very durable. Super easy to slip on and off.”

$130.00
See It!

Gaige Sandals

buckle sandals
Zappos

Available in eight neutral colors, these stylish sandals are comfortable yet classy. “Dressy casual,” as one shopper said. Take these slides from the beach to brunch!

$100.00
See It!

Circus NY Nova Block Heels

black block heels
Zappos

Little black block heels! These simple sandals are low enough to give you a lift while staying comfortable. Also available in baby blue and lime green!

Was $80On Sale: $70You Save 13%
See It!

 

Dalton Heels

buckle heels
Zappos

“The perfect sandal elevated with a buckle,” one reviewer declared. “Slip on makes them easy and comfy.” They’re currently on sale!

Was $140On Sale: $105You Save 25%
See It!

