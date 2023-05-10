21 Best Spring and Summer Dresses for $25 or Less — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Bargain hunters, assemble! If you love a fabulous fashion steal as much as we do, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re all about dresses and set out on a mission to spend no more than $25 for each frock. And to our surprise, there are plenty of outstanding options to choose from. Seriously!
Whether you want a low-key everyday style or a sultry number to rock on weekend nights, all of your spring and summer dress needs are covered in our comprehensive list below. Keep scrolling to shop our faves!
Basic Casual Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: When you don’t need to get dressed up, a stripped-down staple piece is the perfect ensemble to throw on. You don’t have to put a ton of effort into your outfit and will still manage to appear put-together! Most of our go-to frocks are very casual, but there are some — like this adorable slip dress — which you can style for a trendier vibe!
Get the ASOS V-Neck Midi Slipdress for just $15 at Nordstrom Rack!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress — starting at $16!
- LILLUSORY Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Summer Dress — originally $50, now $24 at Amazon!
- EXLURA Short Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress — originally $29, now $23 at Amazon!
- Yanision Printed Sleeveless Knee-Length Dress with Belt — $25 at Amazon!
- FZ FANTASTIC ZONE Women’s Casual T Shirt Swing Dress — originally $36, now $23 at Amazon!
- KOJOOIN Women’s Halter-Style Hawaii Beach Dress — originally $26, now $23 at Amazon!
Elevated Daytime Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The dresses in this category are ones we would wear out for brunch, lunch days or any other type of daytime hang. If you want to look more dolled up but not necessarily overdo it, these are the styles to reach for. These frocks are as cute as they are comfy, especially this little long-sleeve floral wrap! The cut of this specific dress is incredibly flattering and we adore the bright, sunny color scheme.
Get the Velvet Torch Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Dress (originally $35) now just $23 at Nordstrom Rack!
- Harlow & Rose Tie Neck Tiered Midi Dress — $25 at Nordstrom!
- Open Edit Strap Detail Midi Dress — originally $59, now $23 at Nordstrom!
- NauLon Cut Out Open Back Knit Midi Dress — $24 at Amazon!
- KMBANGI Backless Floral Maxi Dress — originally $20, now just $10 at Amazon!
- ASOS Halter Neck Ribbed Midi Dress — $19 at Nordstrom Rack!
- Velvet Torch Long Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dress — originally $40, now just $12 at Nordstrom Rack!
Short Party Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If we’re going out on the town in the spring and summer, we always take the opportunity to show off our legs! The weather is warmer, so mini dresses are our go-to garments. There are both loose and form-fitting styles on our list, but this asymmetrical dress seamlessly blends the two. It hugs you in all of the right places and can make you look seriously snatched!
Get the LNL Surplice Neck Sleeveless Asymmetrical Hem Dress for just $20 at Nordstrom!
- Vero Moda Kari Fuzzy Minidress — originally $49, now $20 at Nordstrom!
- Ellefemme Women’s Satin Lace Strap Mini Dress — originally $33, now $22 at Amazon!
- Mizoci Ruched Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Dress — starting at $21 on Amazon!
- Creaion Strappy Cutout Backless Mini Dress — $14 at Amazon!
- chouyatou Women’s Ruffle Smocked Dress — $25 at Amazon!
- Speachless Floral Lace Asymmetrical Minidress — originally $69, now just $20 at Nordstrom Rack!
