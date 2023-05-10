Cancel OK
21 Best Spring and Summer Dresses for $25 or Less — Shop Now

By
Spring-Dresses-25-And-Under-Featured-Image
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bargain hunters, assemble! If you love a fabulous fashion steal as much as we do, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re all about dresses and set out on a mission to spend no more than $25 for each frock. And to our surprise, there are plenty of outstanding options to choose from. Seriously!

Whether you want a low-key everyday style or a sultry number to rock on weekend nights, all of your spring and summer dress needs are covered in our comprehensive list below. Keep scrolling to shop our faves!

Basic Casual Dresses

ASOS V-Neck Midi Slipdress
Nordstrom Rack

Our Absolute Favorite: When you don’t need to get dressed up, a stripped-down staple piece is the perfect ensemble to throw on. You don’t have to put a ton of effort into your outfit and will still manage to appear put-together! Most of our go-to frocks are very casual, but there are some — like this adorable slip dress — which you can style for a trendier vibe!

See it!

Get the ASOS V-Neck Midi Slipdress for just $15 at Nordstrom Rack!

 Elevated Daytime Dresses

Velvet Torch Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Our Absolute Favorite: The dresses in this category are ones we would wear out for brunch, lunch days or any other type of daytime hang. If you want to look more dolled up but not necessarily overdo it, these are the styles to reach for. These frocks are as cute as they are comfy, especially this little long-sleeve floral wrap! The cut of this specific dress is incredibly flattering and we adore the bright, sunny color scheme.

See it!

Get the Velvet Torch Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Dress (originally $35) now just $23 at Nordstrom Rack!

Short Party Dresses

LNL Surplice Neck Sleeveless Asymmetrical Hem Dress
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: If we’re going out on the town in the spring and summer, we always take the opportunity to show off our legs! The weather is warmer, so mini dresses are our go-to garments. There are both loose and form-fitting styles on our list, but this asymmetrical dress seamlessly blends the two. It hugs you in all of the right places and can make you look seriously snatched!

See it!

Get the LNL Surplice Neck Sleeveless Asymmetrical Hem Dress for just $20 at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!