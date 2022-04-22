The 11 Best Glossier Products for Achieving the ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Glossier is the beauty brand of the moment. While other luxury cosmetics companies run the risk of alienating audiences with expensive products, Glossier appeals to younger generations with affordable essentials coated in millennial-pink packaging. (Case in point: Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo is officially Glossier’s first-ever celebrity ambassador.) On any given day, you can expect to see a line formed outside of the stores and showrooms as customers eagerly await to purchase their favorite skincare staples.

The clean beauty aesthetic is trending right now, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Alicia Keys and Gwyneth Paltrow rocking fresh faces devoid of heavy product. Known for the “no makeup” makeup look, Glossier is all about enhancing your natural features with a dewy glow. Rather than caking on the contour, Glossier opts for a more minimalist approach. Now, the brand’s selection of makeup must-haves are cult-favorites in the beauty industry. We rounded up our top 11 Glossier products that customers and celebs swear by below!

How We Picked the Best Glossier Products

I’ve been using Glossier products for years. As soon as I heard that the brand had released a birthday-cake-flavored lip balm in collaboration with Milk Bar, I was hooked — yes, it’s actually possible to have your cake and eat it too! I’ve had my pulse on Glossier’s most popular products for some time now, so you can trust that these recommendations are reliable.

When narrowing down which items to include on our list, we made sure to feature a range of products — from skincare to makeup — with various purposes. We consulted reputable beauty publications for additional expert opinions, and we also used our own judgment from consumer reviews. Plus, most of these products are bestsellers, so you know they’re tried and true.

As Glamour reported, “Just as with anything that seems too good to be true, those who aren’t fully aboard the Glossier train often wonder whether its products are actually worth it. Does Boy Brow really transform your eyebrows in just a few swipes? Is Cloud Paint seriously as good as its painfully cute tube would lead you to believe? If the Glossier reviews ahead are trustworthy, the answer is a resounding yes.” The hype is real. Read on to shop the best 11 products from Glossier!

1. The Essential Edit

All-in-One and Done

Why choose just one Glossier product when you could try multiple staples at once? This limited-edition set features a mini Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer, Balm Dotcom, Boy Brow and Lash Slick. As Glamour says, “The sleek package includes an assortment of minis and full-sizes of the brand’s must-try products and is basically like your full face in a box.” This kit is perfect for a gift or for travel!

Pros:

Set full of bestsellers

Perfect for a gift or when you’re on the go

Cons:

Pricier compared to most individual items on this list

Available at: Glossier

2. Boy Brow

Elevated Eyebrows

Arguably Glossier’s most iconic product, Boy Brow is the key to attaining fuller eyebrows. An Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, this pomade comes in five shades. As the brand’s top seller, it’s no surprise that countless other brands have been inspired.

Pros:

Thickens, shapes and grooms brows

Award-winning

Cons:

Some reviewers say that it doesn’t hold shape over time

Available at: Glossier

3. Balm Dotcom

Luscious Lips

Available in nine different flavors, this top-rated lip gloss tastes so good you’ll want to eat it. The cult-favorite balm moisturizes and conditions dry skin. As Molly Sims told New York Magazine’s The Strategist: “This hydrating, long-lasting lip balm is seriously amazing. I use the rose one because it doesn’t have a color and has the perfect scent…I mean, who doesn’t love themselves some rose?! The perfect balm.”

Pros:

Hydrating and moisturizing

Available in nine different flavors, some of which are tinted

Cons:

Some shoppers said the balm separated after a few weeks

Available at: Glossier

4. Milky Jelly Cleanser

Rinse and Repeat

Glossier fan Alexa Chung told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I love everything, but the one thing I come back to is the cleanser because it’s so soothing and nice on the face.” Allure’s editors agree, doling out its first Best of Beauty Award back in 2017.

Pros:

Soothing

Lightweight

Helps remove makeup

Cons:

May irritate sensitive skin

Available at: Glossier

5. Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner

Winged Winner

As the new face of Glossier, Olivia Rodrigo can’t live without the brush point liquid eyeliner. “Winged eyeliner is my favorite thing in the world,” she said. “I just try to do it every day, and statistically, I have to have improved at least a little.” If you want to recreate her cat eye look, then try Glossier’s smudge-proof eyeliner.

Pros:

Smooth application

Staying power (some shoppers even said it stayed on through tears!)

Cons

Some reviewers say this eyeliner dries up quickly

Available at: Glossier

6. Cloud Paint

Making Me Blush

Cloud nine! Another beloved beauty product from Glossier is the Cloud Paint blush. You can use your fingers to gently apply the color, just like you’re back in art class! Its lightweight formula has won a laundry list of devoted fans!

Pros:

Long-lasting

Blendable and buildable

Natural

Cons:

Small tube (but a little goes a long way)

Available at: Glossier

7. Generation G Lipstick

Perfect Pout

If you’re searching for a lipstick that is a cross between matte and sheer, then look no further. The buildable Glossier Generation G Lipstick is like a lip stain and balm in one. Blurred lip looks have been trending on social media for years, and that’s partially due to this popular product.

Pros:

Combination of matte and sheer

Hydrating

Cons:

Some shoppers complain about the scent and faulty packaging

Available at: Glossier

8. You Perfume

Signature Scent

Glossier’s You is my go-to perfume! I’m no scientist, but apparently this fragrance is supposed to smell a bit different on everyone. My twin sister also owns this perfume, but it doesn’t smell the same on Us. That’s the beauty of this versatile scent — it’s totally unique, just like you!

Pros:

Subtle and pleasant scent

Smells different on everyone

Cons:

Fragrances fades after a few hours of wear

Available at: Glossier

9. Lash Slick

Magical Mascara

Another bestselling product, Glossier’s Lash Slick lengths and lifts lashes to enhance your natural appearance. It’s budge-proof, which is a major win — as it doesn’t require any heavy maintenance to remove. The natural vibes are strong!

Pros:

Not clumpy

Creates natural lashes

Cons:

Dries out

Some shoppers said it irritated their eyes

Available at: Glossier

10. Haloscope Highlighter

Luminous Glow

Glow on the go with this illuminating Haloscope stick. The perennial makeup bag essential can be used for any skin tone, and this crystal-infused highlighter also offers skin conditioning benefits.

Pros:

Buildable and blendable

Subtle, sparkle-free glow

Cons:

Not very noticeable

Available at: Glossier

11. Futuredew Oil-Serum

Smoothing Serum

This top-rated oil-serum hybrid creates a dewy glow that lasts up to 12 hours. To smooth and brighten your complexion, this a market leader. One shopper declared, “It’s a magic elixir that makes me feel naturally flawless and sun kissed. Doesn’t clog pores or irritate skin.”

Pros:

Gives complexion a dewy glow

Can use before or after makeup

Cons:

Not ideal for oily skin

Available at: Glossier

