Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This ‘Fantastic’ Lip Gloss by Clean Beauty Brand Ilia

Dry lips getting you down this winter? Pucker up for the perfect pout with our new favorite lip gloss! We discovered this bestselling balm from Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video featuring the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow. As the founder of lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow is well-versed in the world of wellness and clean beauty. So, we couldn’t wait to hear her everyday skincare routine. “My favorite beauty product ever is lip balm. I love lip balm, I’m a lip balm junkie,” Paltrow said. “I’ve got this fantastic Ilia lip balm. And it just gives you a nice little pink.”

Paltrow’s go-to lip product is a gloss, balm and tinted lip oil in one. Ilia founder Sasha Plavsic told E!, “We just launched this ode-a-la-90s gloss in six shades and it’s really been taking off. What makes this tinted lip oil formula so special is that it’s packed with active levels of Salicornia (a sea succulent) that can improve hydration up to 6000%.” Sign Us up! Find out what all the buzz is about with this luscious lip gloss.

The Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil moisturizes dry lips while adding a hint of color. Packed with plumping hyaluronic acid and powerful botanicals, this hydrating gloss leaves lips smooth and soft with a natural sheen. You have six pretty shades to choose from — a tropical pink (Paltrow’s pick), neutral nude, burnt coral, soft lavender, berry mauve and rustic orange.

Paltrow is not the only star who swears by Ilia — other celebrity fans of the beauty brand include Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale and Maddie Ziegler. And this cruelty-free lip oil is a fan-favorite! One shopper said, “This has been my holy grail! It gives the perfect amount of moisture and tint of color. It blends so well & is not too rich in color, but not dull either. Ilia is killing it!!” And another reviewer reported, “Makes my lips hydrated and smooth.”

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so keep your lips hydrated with this tinted lip oil from Ilia. Sealed with a kiss!

