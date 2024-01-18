Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ready for your close-up? After a decade in the entertainment industry as both an actress and an on-camera host, I’ve finally figured out my tried-and-true beauty routine. From smoothing skincare to must-have makeup, these products keep my look locked in place without budging, caking or melting off my face.

Whether you’re prepping for a Zoom call, taking family photos or recording a TikTok video, these camera-ready essentials will enhance your natural complexion. Your skin will be blurred to perfection!

Say goodbye to shine and hello to glow with my 21 all-time favorite beauty products!

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning cream really is magic! This hydrating cream is the perfect makeup base, leaving my skin smooth and plump.

Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks

A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, these gold under-eye masks makes my skin look brighter and tighter. Individually wrapped for extra moisture, these cooling patches help diminish dark circles and puffy under-eye patches.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment

Now if you really want to make those dark circles disappear, this under-eye treatment is a game-changer! I literally watch as the fine lines fade away before (and under) my eyes.

Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

This soothing eye cream coats the gentle under-eye area with extra hydration before makeup application. Niall Horan is a fan!

Supergoop! Glow Screen

This tinted sunscreen also acts as a glowy primer! Featuring SPF 40, this multi-purpose product gives my skin a luminous glow with added sun protection.

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

I discovered this silky-smooth drugstore product last year, and my makeup routine will never be the same! When I’m not doing full glam, I’ll wear this tinted luminizer on its own instead of foundation. But when I’m going all out, I’ll apply this moisturizing glow enhancer before foundation for a subtle sheen.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Sofia Richie (indirectly) introduced me to this lash-lengthening mascara, and now I’m never going back! Affordable, effective and all-around amazing.

Makeup by Mario Eyeliner

Created by Kim Kardashian‘s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovi, this Makeup by Mario eyeliner draws like a dream! One side is the velvety pencil and the other side is a brush for smudging and blending.

Makeup by Mario Foundation

I’ve tried countless foundations over the years, and this one is my absolute favorite for medium coverage! The creamy formula feels luxuriously soft on my skin and stays on for hours on end without caking.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under-Eye Anti-Aging Concealer

If you’re looking for full-coverage concealer that will hide those dark spots and wrinkles, this It Cosmetics anti-aging concealer is my top choice. Thick and creamy, this product feels like protective putty on my skin.

Rare Beauty Bronzing Stick

Selena Gomez is not just an actress and a singer — she’s also a beauty brand founder! This cult-favorite bronzing stick from Rare Beauty contours my complexion to accentuate my features and sculpt my face.

Nars Laguna Bronzer

The Nars Laguna Bronzer is a beauty bestseller! I’ve been in a long-term relationship with this bronzer that leaves my skin with a shimmery golden glow.

Merit Beauty Flush Balm Blush

I recently discovered this Allure Best of Beauty-winning balm blush from celeb-loved clean beauty brand Merit, and I’m obsessed! This product glides across my skin, leaving my cheeks with a flawless flush.

Nars Orgasm Blush

After applying the Merit Beauty balm, I’ll add this perfect pink blush on top. The Nars Orgasm Blush is a celeb and customer fave!

Dibs Beauty Status Stick

This Dibs Beauty Status Stick is the coolest cosmetics creation! You can apply this highlighter all over your body (chest, arms, cheeks) for a radiant glow. I’ve gotten all my friends hooked!

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

I’ll never use another lip liner again! The Pillow Talk shade is the perfect nude color.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick

Pucker up for this iconic nude lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury! Celebrity fans include Amal Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Suki Waterhouse and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

The holy grail of my beauty routine! If you’re going to invest in any item on this list, let it be this Laura Mercier setting powder. This incredible powder keeps my face shine-free, even if I sweat, while blurring my skin like a filter. Iconic!

L’Oréal Paris True Match Pressed Powder

For on the go touch-ups, I love this drugstore powder. Then compact comes with a sponge and mirror!

Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray

Spritz your face with this cult-favorite setting spray to set your makeup for hours on end.

Coco and Eve Bali Bronzing Foam Self-Tanner

Bonus: If you want to glow like a goddess (especially in the winter months), this is my go-to self-tanner. Never orange, never streaky! Plus, it smells like a tropical vacation.

