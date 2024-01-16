Shop 17 Beauty Products Used on the Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After much delay, the 2024 Emmy Awards finally took place last night. The Bear and Succession won big, taking home multiple golden statues by the end of the night. I have to admit that I haven’t seen either of those… or a majority of the nominees. I tuned in to see the glamorous hair and makeup looks on the red carpet.

Related: Shop 21 Exact Beauty Products Used at the Golden Globes on Amazon The Golden Globes kicked off the much anticipated awards season last night. The production was dazzling, and honestly, the rest of the awards shows have a lot to compete with — especially when it came to the celebrity beauty looks. We got the inside scoop on the exact beauty products some of our favorite celebs […]

Compared to other award shows, the beauty looks I saw at the Emmys are totally accessible. And lucky for you, I got all the details on the exact products our favorite actresses wore to grace the red carpet. Whether you want to upgrade your makeup stash, enhance your skincare routine or try a new ‘do, the below star-approved products will get you one step closer to feeling like Hollywood royalty. Read on!

Emmy’s 2024 Makeup

1. Beautyblender Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint: I love seeing Hollywood’s finest ditch the full-coverage foundation on the red carpets. Instead, stars are letting their skin shine by wearing lightweight skin tints. Quinta Brunson opted for this longwear, hydration-enhancing formula from Beautyblender — just $29!

2. Stila Blush & Bronze Hydro-Blur Cheek Duo: Blush is having a major moment in 2024, and that was clear at the Emmy Awards. Rachel Brosnahan‘s cheeks popped thanks to a flush of this blurring blush on the apples of her cheek and a quick swipe of the bronzer in the hollows. Her makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, used the shade Apricot & Golden — just $28!

3. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette: If you want to replicate Jessica Chastain‘s glamorous smokey eye, you’re in luck. The look was achieved with this eyeshadow quad in The Sophisticate colorway — just $55!

4. Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick: Looking for the perfect nude pink lipstick for fair skin? Look to Elizabeth Debicki, who wore this luxe satin formula in the shade Rosewood Beige — just $36!

5. Lashify: Since stars switch up their looks so much during awards season, getting permanent lash extensions doesn’t usually work. That’s where Lashify comes in. The professional-grade lash extensions made Selena Gomez’s eyes pop on the red carpet — starting at $12!

Emmy’s 2024 Skincare

6. Lancer Dani Glowing Skin Perfector: Part skincare, part makeup, this glowing skin luminizer gave Christina Ricci her ethereal glow. Not just on her face, though. Her makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, used it all over her body to give her that “I-just-got-back-from-vacation” radiance — just $86!

7. Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand: Most of the time, the key to celebrities’ glowing glass skin isn’t a certain skincare product, but rather a high-tech sculpting tool. Rachel Brosnahan‘s cheekbones were carved with this tool from celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas. Beyond chiseling features, it also helps products to absorb better and enhances glowiness — $285!

8. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream: We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: flawless makeup is all in the prep. Hannah Waddingham‘s luminous complexion can be attributed to this bouncy gel-cream that helps to refine the look of pores and reduce redness — just $30!

9. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum: The reason why Aubrey Plaza looked so well-rested and radiant at the Emmy’s? This affordable de-puffing eye serum — just $28!

10. Augustinus Bader The Face Oil: Prep for the awards doesn’t just start the day of! Earlier in the week Meghann Fahy visited celebrity facialist Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine, to get a lymphatic drainage facial using this iconic face oil and other products from the brand — just $97!

11: Yon-Ka Paris Creme 28 Face Cream: Kathryn Hahn‘s skin was completely dazzling on the red carpet thanks in part to this rich, botanical-infused face cream. Pro-tip: Makeup artist Fiona Stiles warmed the moisturizer up in her hands before applying to help it absorb more seamlessly into the skin — just $53!

Emmy’s 2024 Hair Products

12. Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray: Ali Wong‘s old Hollywood side-swept waves kept their shape all night long thanks to a mix of Aveda products, including this environmentally-friendly hair spray that locks hair in place and protects against humidity without making strands feel crunchy — just $38!

13. Phyto Paris Phyto 7 Botanial Hydrating Day Cream: It may seem counterintuitive to put cream in your hair once it’s dry, but a small amount can actually seal away flyaways and add a touch of shine. In fact, it was the secret sauce behind Lizzy Caplan‘s perfectly kept chignon — just $28!

14. Virtue Volumizing Primer: Whether you’re walking the red carpet or just trying to achieve an everyday blowout, this volumizing primer is the key to effortless bounce. Just take a look at Christina Applegate — her side-swept mane was prepped with this, and her hair looked absolutely phenomenal! — just $40!

15. L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up: No one is immune to grays, not even Taraji P. Henson. To seamlessly mask those few strands, this affordable spray did the trick — just $12!

16: Tangle Teaser The Ultimate Styler: Beyond products, the tools you use can make a major difference in how easy it is to style your hair. Selena Gomez‘s hairstylist Marissa Marino swears by Tangle Teaser, and this specific model helped her brush the actress’ hair into a tight ponytail and enhance shine — just $17!

Emmy’s 2024 Nails

17. Aprés Nail Gel Couleur Cloud Nine: A quick coat of this luxe nail polish across Ali Wong‘s fingertips was the only thing needed to create the most dainty french tip manicure — no base coat needed! — just $21!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us