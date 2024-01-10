Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The Golden Globes may be over, but we’re still not over all the iconic looks from the night! While we can’t quite afford the luxury celeb style, many of the Hollywood beauty products are very much in our budget. So, now we can recreate the red carpet glam from home!
Below are 10 skincare, makeup and hair staples that prepped the stars for the awards show. And the best part is, all of these items are under $50! Now that’s some movie magic.
Elle Fanning: L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Makeup artist Erin Ayanian-Monroe gave Elle Fanning a glow with the cult-favorite L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. Part primer, part highlighter and part moisturizer.
Margot Robbie: Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Margot Robbie‘s hairstylist Jacob Schwartz strengthened her strands with the bestselling Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother.
Rachel Brosnahan: Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Marvelous makeup! Rachel Brosnahan defined her eyes with the Stila waterproof liquid eyeliner.
Ali Wong: Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray
Golden Globes winner Ali Wong kept her low bun in place with the Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray! Hairstylist Clay Hawkins said, “I set the final look with Dove Micro-Mist Flexible Hairspray to combat the wind and secure any flyaways in place throughout the show. The final result is classic and beautiful.”
Rosamund Pike: Image Skincare Lip Enhancement Complex
Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis shared the secret behind Rosamund Pike‘s pout: “I finished the skincare routine with Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, which repairs and hydrate the lips,” Inglessis said. “Perfect before lipstick!”
Helen Mirren: L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum
Makeup artist Jo Strettle prepped Helen Mirren‘s complexion with the L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum, an antioxidant-rich product that reduces wrinkles and firms skin.
Sarah Snook: Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray
Sarah Snook‘s hair? Success-ion! All thanks to the Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray.
Hannah Waddingham: Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer
Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto prepped the Ted Lasso star’s skin with the Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer.
Riley Keough: Virtue Volumizing Primer
Want to give your hair extra volume without weighing it down with product? Try the Virtue Volumizing Primer, used by Riley Keough!
Florence Pugh: Virtue Healing Oil
Shiny, sleek strands! Florence Hugh‘s updo had some help from the Virtue Healing Oil.