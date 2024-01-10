Your account
Golden Globes Glam! Shop the Best Celebrity Beauty Products Under $50

By
Margot Robbie
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Golden Globes may be over, but we’re still not over all the iconic looks from the night! While we can’t quite afford the luxury celeb style, many of the Hollywood beauty products are very much in our budget. So, now we can recreate the red carpet glam from home!

Below are 10 skincare, makeup and hair staples that prepped the stars for the awards show. And the best part is, all of these items are under $50! Now that’s some movie magic.

Elle Fanning: L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Elle Fanning Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Makeup artist Erin Ayanian-Monroe gave Elle Fanning a glow with the cult-favorite L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. Part primer, part highlighter and part moisturizer.

See It!

Margot Robbie: Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

Margot Robbie Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Margot Robbie‘s hairstylist Jacob Schwartz strengthened her strands with the bestselling Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother.

$30.00
See It!

Rachel Brosnahan: Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Rachel Brosnahan Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Marvelous makeup! Rachel Brosnahan defined her eyes with the Stila waterproof liquid eyeliner.

$23.00
See It!

Ali Wong: Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray

Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Golden Globes winner Ali Wong kept her low bun in place with the Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray! Hairstylist Clay Hawkins said, “I set the final look with Dove Micro-Mist Flexible Hairspray to combat the wind and secure any flyaways in place throughout the show. The final result is classic and beautiful.”

$30.00
See It!

Rosamund Pike: Image Skincare Lip Enhancement Complex

Rosamund Pike Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis shared the secret behind Rosamund Pike‘s pout: “I finished the skincare routine with Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, which repairs and hydrate the lips,” Inglessis said. “Perfect before lipstick!”

Was $28You Save 18%
On Sale: $23
See It!

Helen Mirren: L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum

Helen Mirren Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Makeup artist Jo Strettle prepped Helen Mirren‘s complexion with the L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum, an antioxidant-rich product that reduces wrinkles and firms skin.

$34.00
See It!

Sarah Snook: Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray

Sarah Snook Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Snook‘s hair? Success-ion! All thanks to the Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray.

Was $30You Save 7%
On Sale: $28
See It!

Hannah Waddingham: Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer

Hannah Waddingham Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto prepped the Ted Lasso star’s skin with the Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer.

$30.00
See It!

Riley Keough: Virtue Volumizing Primer

Riley Keough Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Want to give your hair extra volume without weighing it down with product? Try the Virtue Volumizing Primer, used by Riley Keough!

See It!

Florence Pugh: Virtue Healing Oil

Florence Pugh Is Red Hot in Floral Embellished Gown at 2024 Golden Globes 864
Florence Pugh. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shiny, sleek strands! Florence Hugh‘s updo had some help from the Virtue Healing Oil.

$44.00
See It!

