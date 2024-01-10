Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Golden Globes may be over, but we’re still not over all the iconic looks from the night! While we can’t quite afford the luxury celeb style, many of the Hollywood beauty products are very much in our budget. So, now we can recreate the red carpet glam from home!

Related: Get Emma Stone's Golden Globes Glam With These Charlotte Tilbury Essentials Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. […]

Below are 10 skincare, makeup and hair staples that prepped the stars for the awards show. And the best part is, all of these items are under $50! Now that’s some movie magic.

Elle Fanning: L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Makeup artist Erin Ayanian-Monroe gave Elle Fanning a glow with the cult-favorite L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. Part primer, part highlighter and part moisturizer.

Margot Robbie: Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Margot Robbie‘s hairstylist Jacob Schwartz strengthened her strands with the bestselling Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother.

$30.00 See It!

Rachel Brosnahan: Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Marvelous makeup! Rachel Brosnahan defined her eyes with the Stila waterproof liquid eyeliner.

$23.00 See It!

Ali Wong: Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray

Golden Globes winner Ali Wong kept her low bun in place with the Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray! Hairstylist Clay Hawkins said, “I set the final look with Dove Micro-Mist Flexible Hairspray to combat the wind and secure any flyaways in place throughout the show. The final result is classic and beautiful.”

$30.00 See It!

Rosamund Pike: Image Skincare Lip Enhancement Complex

Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis shared the secret behind Rosamund Pike‘s pout: “I finished the skincare routine with Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, which repairs and hydrate the lips,” Inglessis said. “Perfect before lipstick!”

Was $28 You Save 18% On Sale: $23 See It!

Related: See the Exact Beauty Products Used at the Golden Globes — Starting at $7 The Golden Globes kicked off the much anticipated awards season last night. The production was dazzling, and honestly, the rest of the awards shows have a lot to compete with — especially when it came to the celebrity beauty looks. We got the inside scoop on the exact beauty products some of our favorite celebs […]

Helen Mirren: L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum

Makeup artist Jo Strettle prepped Helen Mirren‘s complexion with the L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Serum, an antioxidant-rich product that reduces wrinkles and firms skin.

$34.00 See It!

Sarah Snook: Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray

Sarah Snook‘s hair? Success-ion! All thanks to the Virtue Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray.

Was $30 You Save 7% On Sale: $28 See It!

Hannah Waddingham: Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer

Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto prepped the Ted Lasso star’s skin with the Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer.

$30.00 See It!

Riley Keough: Virtue Volumizing Primer

Want to give your hair extra volume without weighing it down with product? Try the Virtue Volumizing Primer, used by Riley Keough!

Florence Pugh: Virtue Healing Oil

Shiny, sleek strands! Florence Hugh‘s updo had some help from the Virtue Healing Oil.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$44.00 See It!