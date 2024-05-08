Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the perfect sundress for weather where it feels like you’re being cooked alive is a challenge. But there are plenty of great-looking dresses out there to choose from that can tick all the boxes and make you feel like an absolute princess. You just have to go looking for them. And if you head to Walmart, you’ll find a particularly gorgeous one for $38.

Related: 23 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

The affordable Renpure Biotin and Collagen Thickening Leave-In Treatment is just $8 at Walmart, and it’s all about “plumping” up your hair, so to speak. It has all the nutrients needed to help fine, thin hair look and feel healthier, thicker, and fuller. Thanks to a blend of biotin and collagen, it can thicken up your strands to give you the appearance of full hair, even if you’re technically cheating a little to get it. The look is all that counts sometimes though, right?

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Summer Dress for just $38 at Walmart!

The Cupshe V-Neck Summer Dress is an affordable addition to your summer wardrobe that you’ll want to snap up immediately, especially at this price. It’s thin, lightweight, and super comfortable, so if you get hot easily you’ll still stay nice and cool. Plus, it has a nice plunging V-neck that you’ll love showing off a bit in. That applies to both the front and the back of the dress too, so you get an A-line form and a sleeveless form factor that you’ll be comfortable showing off your arms in.

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Summer Dress for just $38 at Walmart!

The green damask pattern is candy for the eyes, too. The dark green print on the light green base fabric is gorgeous, and it’s a nice change from what typically comes as a black and white color combo. And with the dress’s smocked waist and ties at the sleeves, you’ll be feeling super dressy, even if you only wear this as a casual look. If you love absolutely gorgeous prints, breezy sundresses, and comfortable fits, you’ll love this dress. Be sure to grab yours now before they all sell out, because they will at this price.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Summer Dress for just $38 at Walmart!