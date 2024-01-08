Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. And naturally, she was shining in a floral bejeweled Louis Vuitton gown, along with gorgeous glam by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin.
All of the beauty products used were from Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite line! If you want to recreate Stone’s red-carpet radiance, then shop these skincare and makeup staples below.
Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Face Serum
Prep your skin for makeup with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir! Made with golden vitamin C, this serum reduces wrinkles and dark spots while brightening skin.
Magic Water Cream Gel Moisturizer with Niacinamide
Packed with niacinamide, this new Magic Water Cream moisturizes your skin, minimizes pores and reduces redness. It feels silky-smooth and soothing!
Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion
Shine like a supermodel with this body shimmer! This lotion hydrates and shapes while giving your skin a glow.
Beautiful Skin Foundation
If you’re wondering how Stone’s face stayed flawless through an entire award show, this Beautiful Skin Foundation is the answer. This 16-hour natural glow foundation brightens skins and blurs pores for buildable coverage.
Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Tilbury told Page Six, “I always set and mattify every makeup look using my Airbrush Flawless Finish powder — it’s my red carpet beauty secret in every celebrity clutch.” If you want to blur your complexion like a filter and set your makeup all day, then this powder is perfection. Stone wore Shade 1.
Hollywood Contour Wand
Accentuate your features with this Hollywood Contour Wand! This viral beauty essential is blendable and buildable for a natural appearance.
Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow
Shimmer with the Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow! There are eight sparkly shades to choose from — Stone opted for Champagne.
Lip Cheat Lip Liner
So many celebs swear by this iconic lip liner, especially in Stone’s shade of Pillow Talk Medium. It’s the perfect nude lip liner, creamy and long-lasting. Swoon!