Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get Emma Stone’s Golden Globes Glam With These Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Products

By
Emma Stone Golden Globes
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. And naturally, she was shining in a floral bejeweled Louis Vuitton gown, along with gorgeous glam by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin.

Related: Shop 21 Exact Beauty Products Used at the Golden Globes on Amazon

All of the beauty products used were from Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite line! If you want to recreate Stone’s red-carpet radiance, then shop these skincare and makeup staples below.

Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Face Serum

Magic elixir serum
Nordstrom

Prep your skin for makeup with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir! Made with golden vitamin C, this serum reduces wrinkles and dark spots while brightening skin.

Starting at $29.00
See It!

Magic Water Cream Gel Moisturizer with Niacinamide

Magic water cream
Nordstrom

Packed with niacinamide, this new Magic Water Cream moisturizes your skin, minimizes pores and reduces redness. It feels silky-smooth and soothing!

Starting at $30.00
See It!

Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion

Supermodel body shimmer
Nordstrom

Shine like a supermodel with this body shimmer! This lotion hydrates and shapes while giving your skin a glow.

$65.00
See It!

Beautiful Skin Foundation

Beautiful skin foundation
Nordstrom

If you’re wondering how Stone’s face stayed flawless through an entire award show, this Beautiful Skin Foundation is the answer. This 16-hour natural glow foundation brightens skins and blurs pores for buildable coverage.

$49.00
See It!

Related: Get Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Glow With the $13 Beauty Product She Wore

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Flawless setting powder
Nordstrom

Tilbury told Page Six, “I always set and mattify every makeup look using my Airbrush Flawless Finish powder — it’s my red carpet beauty secret in every celebrity clutch.” If you want to blur your complexion like a filter and set your makeup all day, then this powder is perfection. Stone wore Shade 1.

$48.00
See It!

Hollywood Contour Wand

Hollywood contour wand
Nordstrom

Accentuate your features with this Hollywood Contour Wand! This viral beauty essential is blendable and buildable for a natural appearance.

$42.00
See It!

Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow

Shimmer with the Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow! There are eight sparkly shades to choose from — Stone opted for Champagne.

$35.00
See It!

Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Lip cheat lip liner
Nordstrom

So many celebs swear by this iconic lip liner, especially in Stone’s shade of Pillow Talk Medium. It’s the perfect nude lip liner, creamy and long-lasting. Swoon!

$25.00
See It!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This 'Beautiful' Lip Gloss Is in Her Everyday Makeup Bag

Close-up of a woman face divided in two parts - no retouch with red skin and acne and good beauty retouch.

Deal of the Day

Here’s How to Get Firmer, Tighter Skin in 15 Days — And Save 50% View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Soaking It In Emma Stone Is a Very Hands-On Mom With Her Daughter

Emma Stone

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!