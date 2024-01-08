Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. And naturally, she was shining in a floral bejeweled Louis Vuitton gown, along with gorgeous glam by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin.

Related: Shop 21 Exact Beauty Products Used at the Golden Globes on Amazon The Golden Globes kicked off the much anticipated awards season last night. The production was dazzling, and honestly, the rest of the awards shows have a lot to compete with — especially when it came to the celebrity beauty looks. We got the inside scoop on the exact beauty products some of our favorite celebs […]

All of the beauty products used were from Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite line! If you want to recreate Stone’s red-carpet radiance, then shop these skincare and makeup staples below.

Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Face Serum

Prep your skin for makeup with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir! Made with golden vitamin C, this serum reduces wrinkles and dark spots while brightening skin.

Starting at $29.00 See It!

Magic Water Cream Gel Moisturizer with Niacinamide

Packed with niacinamide, this new Magic Water Cream moisturizes your skin, minimizes pores and reduces redness. It feels silky-smooth and soothing!

Starting at $30.00 See It!

Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion

Shine like a supermodel with this body shimmer! This lotion hydrates and shapes while giving your skin a glow.

$65.00 See It!

Beautiful Skin Foundation

If you’re wondering how Stone’s face stayed flawless through an entire award show, this Beautiful Skin Foundation is the answer. This 16-hour natural glow foundation brightens skins and blurs pores for buildable coverage.

$49.00 See It!

Related: Get Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Glow With the $13 Beauty Product She Wore Stars — they’re just like Us. Rather than always splurging on luxury skincare lines, they sometimes shop drugstore beauty brands instead. Just look at Elle Fanning’s glam from the Golden Globes! Celebrity makeup artist Erin Ayanian-Monroe applied all L’Oréal Paris products on the nominee. “I wanted to give her some classic glamour to play off […]

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Tilbury told Page Six, “I always set and mattify every makeup look using my Airbrush Flawless Finish powder — it’s my red carpet beauty secret in every celebrity clutch.” If you want to blur your complexion like a filter and set your makeup all day, then this powder is perfection. Stone wore Shade 1.

$48.00 See It!

Hollywood Contour Wand

Accentuate your features with this Hollywood Contour Wand! This viral beauty essential is blendable and buildable for a natural appearance.

$42.00 See It!

Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow

Shimmer with the Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow! There are eight sparkly shades to choose from — Stone opted for Champagne.

$35.00 See It!

Lip Cheat Lip Liner

So many celebs swear by this iconic lip liner, especially in Stone’s shade of Pillow Talk Medium. It’s the perfect nude lip liner, creamy and long-lasting. Swoon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$25.00 See It!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This 'Beautiful' Lip Gloss Is in Her Everyday Makeup Bag Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a year! The former Disney star topped the charts with her pop hits, opened for Taylor Swift on the international Eras tour and performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While we can’t get Carpenter’s music out of our head, it’s her beauty routine that has really broken the Internet recently. We […]