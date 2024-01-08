Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stars — they’re just like Us. Rather than always splurging on luxury skincare lines, they sometimes shop drugstore beauty brands instead. Just look at Elle Fanning’s glam from the Golden Globes! Celebrity makeup artist Erin Ayanian-Monroe applied all L’Oréal Paris products on the nominee.

“I wanted to give her some classic glamour to play off the incredible vintage Balmain,” Ayanian-Monroe wrote on Instagram, “but with an ease and freshness that echoed the lightness of the dress.”

Related: This Drew Barrymore-Approved Face Cleanser Is $9 at Amazon Keeping your face clean and hydrated is the key to preventing breakouts and maintaining healthy skin — especially while wearing makeup on the daily. Whether you already have a skincare regimen and want to amplify your practices or you’re looking to start somewhere, using neutral, safe-for-all-skin-types products is the way to go. Drew Barrymore, the […]

And one makeup must-have she used on Fanning just so happens to be one of my all-time favorites: True Match Lumi Glotion!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion is a beauty bestseller for good reason! This illuminator is part highlighter, part foundation and part moisturizer. It glides onto your skin like a dream, providing light coverage without weighing down your complexion. Buttery soft and silky-smooth! Formulated with glycerin and shea butter, it adds a subtle glow that makes your skin feel hydrated and dewy.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

On days when I just want that “no makeup” makeup look, I’ll simply apply Lumi Glotion on its own. But when I’m going full-glam, I’ll use this product as a primer before foundation for a lit-from-within glow. You can also accent certain features with Lumi Glotion, from your cheekbones to your chest. It’s truly a multi-purpose product!

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples that will reduce wrinkles and brighten skin so you’re ready for your close-up, even if you’re not […]

Lumi Glotion is an affordable alternative to pricier luminizers, such as Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter and the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops. Just between Us, I actually prefer Lumi Glotion! Not only do you save money by opting for this inexpensive essential, but the product stays on all day without caking and leaves skin feeling hydrated.

See It! Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Elle Fanning is not the only fan-ning (couldn’t resist!) of L’Oréal Paris’s Lumi Glotion! Martha Stewart rocked this glow enhancer on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Alix Earle, Eva Longoria and Lala Kent also swear by this makeup staple!

Channel your favorite celebs by shopping this stellar skin tint from Amazon today!

Explore more highlighters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This 'Beautiful' Lip Gloss Is in Her Everyday Makeup Bag Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a year! The former Disney star topped the charts with her pop hits, opened for Taylor Swift on the international Eras tour and performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While we can’t get Carpenter’s music out of our head, it’s her beauty routine that has really broken the Internet recently. We […]