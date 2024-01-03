This Drew Barrymore-Approved Face Cleanser Is $9 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your face clean and hydrated is the key to preventing breakouts and maintaining healthy skin — especially while wearing makeup on the daily. Whether you already have a skincare regimen and want to amplify your practices or you’re looking to start somewhere, using neutral, safe-for-all-skin-types products is the way to go. Drew Barrymore, the iconic E.T. and Charlie’s Angels star, knows about keeping skin clean with a hectic beauty schedule — and we found her favorite facial cleanser and cleansing pads for $9 each at Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Barrymore said this is her favorite product to use after a long day of wearing makeup. “After a long day loaded with makeup, there’s no better feeling than getting to take it all off,” the 48-year-old told the publication. “This combo of micellar water and reusable cleansing pads is gentle but very effective.”

Adding the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water to your beauty and skincare routine could become your new holy grail. This unscented micellar water uses micelles which work like magnets to cleanse, hydrate and refresh your skin. It can also help you remove your face and eye makeup looks, as well as pesky dirt and oils. This multipurpose cleansing item works on all skin types and comes tested for safety by dermatologists and ophthalmologists.

Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for just $9 (was $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Plus, with over 50,000 five-star reviews, this cleanser is a fan favorite on Amazon!

Garnier has a slew of devoted fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I was shocked how much brighter my complexion was after using this! My skin felt so soft and clean. I didn’t even mean to buy this. I was just looking for a cheap item to get $25 same-day shipping! I’m glad I tried it! Also, My mom got dismayed by how much dirt/makeup came off her face- which she washed for five days after an event where she wore makeup. This took four cotton pads worth of grime off- wow!”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “I love using this product after my face is washed or just as a refreshing feeling any time. You can use it to remove makeup or just to feel refreshed. I used to buy this product in France years ago and was so happy to find it in the U.S. when I came back. I consider it indispensable for my daily routine.”

One particularly savvy shopper added, “I got this product to use as a makeup remover, and it certainly gets the job done! Just a small amount on a cotton pad seems to take make-up off effortlessly. I use it for both eye makeup and face makeup. I’ve been using this product regularly for over a month now and barely seemed to put a dent in it. Seems to be great quality at a great price! No complaints here!”

If you’re looking for a refreshing and hydrating facial cleanser, this Drew Barrymore-approved option is an affordable hack to explore!

