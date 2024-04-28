Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to commuting to the office in spring and summer, it’s best to wear as few layers as possible. No matter if you’re into frilly skirts or suits, finding work-appropriate options that allow you to move freely without overheating is essential. What’s more, breezy midi dresses are a way to do it tastefully and stylishly.

Whether you’re into body-hugging dresses or flowy numbers, there is a midi dress that will meet your needs without drastically changing up your work wardrobe. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 midi dresses to wear to work starting at just $12 — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This flutter short sleeve smocked midi dress is a simple and airy option that works well during office hours and long after — was $61, now just $39!

2. She Means Business: For those who like the essence of a tight dress, this pencil dress is right up your alley — just $50!

3. Everyday Essential: This lightweight Georgette midi dress will make sure that you won’t overheat during a hectic, busy day — $12!

4. Half-and-Half: This short-sleeve contrast dress looks amazing with stilettos or heeled sandals — just $36!

5. Simply Elegant: For those who don’t want all the frills when it comes to work attire, this racerback dress is great because it’s sleeveless and minimal — just $30!

6. ’70s-Inspiration: This long sleeve wrap midi dress has an ethereal ’70s vibe about itself but feels modern. Throw on your favorite work-friendly heels and you’re off — just $35!

7. Sleeveless Wonder: The appeal of a blazer can elevate your entire ensemble. This 100% polyester sleeveless button down dress is sophisticated but won’t let you overheat — just $47!

8. Mad Men Vibes: This swiss dot pleat dress will help you float easily into the office or into a happy hour situation with the girls without much fuss — just $55!

9. High-Waisted Queen: We love this sleeveless high waisted bodycon midi dress because it’s form-fitting and breezy — just $42!

10. Rich Mom Energy: If you need a chic dress to look your best while asking your boss for a raise, this tweed pencil dress can help — just $48!

11. High Neck Regalia: This high neck dress will help showcase your curves thanks to its tie belt — just $30!

12. Drama, Drama: For the gals who don’t like to show any skin in the workplace, this smocked midi dress will capture your heart — just $49!

13. Tie It Up: This tie waist midi dress is sleek and super cute — just $80!

14. Tiers on Tiers: Though this tiered midi shirtdress feels minimal, it has a fashion-forward puff sleeve and collar design that provides plenty of versatility — was $100, now just $70!

15. Patterns, Please: This polished stripe shirtdress will be a compliment magnet — just $99!

16. Knotted Refinement: This knot detail midi shirtdress has a tied-shirt style design that will take the pressure off looking stuffy in the office — was $80, now just $56!

17. Carry It: If you love the cargo trend in fashion currently, you’ll love this cargo midi dress — just $159!