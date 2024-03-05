Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit with back-to-back rain for the next three. The weather’s unpredictable nature can cause plans to change at the drop of a hat, however, your fashionable ‘fits don’t have to be impacted.

Transitional dresses are an ideal option on days when the weather is shifty. Styling flattering midi, maxi and midi dresses with thick tights, combat boots and a blazer work on particularly chilly days. Conversely, you can ditch the stockings and pair each of these dress styles with a denim jacket and flats when the sun’s out.

If you’re looking for transitional dresses that are flattering for all body types, we’ve got you covered. Read ahead to check out 13 of our top picks!

Maxi Dress

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for an oversized dress that you can rock with heels or sneakers? Check out this versatile Spanx dress. It features trendy black and white stripes, high-side slits for easy movement and breathable fabric with four-way stretch.

2. We Also Love: Wow! This mock neck dress is an undisputed conversation starter. It’s a sophisticated frock with a fitted bodice and a full skirt with light pleats.

3. We Can’t Forget: Are cozy vibes on the agenda? You’ll want to pull this loose-knit maxi dress out when you’re lounging around the house or heading to the pool for a swim during spring break.

4. Bonus: This dress is ideal if you want to conceal the top of your arms. The quarter-length sleeves are ruffled for a whimsical touch!

Midi Dresses

5. Silky Smooth: This office-approved shirt dress has an oversized silhouette, so it’s made for those who like a little bit of room. You can play around with the buttons to show or conceal as much cleavage or leg as you’d like!

6. Perfect Prints: Have fun with this brown Swiss dot dress. It features short sleeves, a button front and a matching sash you can swap out as needed.

7. Chic Stripes: There’s nothing like snagging a chic shirt dress you can style to suit the occasion. This linen midi comes equipped with a front slit, a functional side pocket and a built-in belt to cinch your waist.

8. Denim Vibes: If you live for a denim moment, you’ll love the casual design of this belted utility dress. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it’s super soft and comes with an encased elastic band and an adjustable D-ring belt.

9. Sweet Sunshine: You’ll be a walking ray of sunshine each time you wear this bright yellow midi. It boasts a shapeless silhouette, so you don’t have to worry about highlighting or accentuating less desirable areas. Best of all? It’s embroidered with a vibrant yellow sun with red swirling rays.

10. Flirty Florals: Get ready to twist and turn in this flirty floral number. You can layer this transitional dress with thick stockings and closed-toe heels in the cooler weather. When the weather permits, you can rock it solo with sandals or open-toe heels. No matter how you style it, the whimsical skirt will encourage movement with every step you take.

11. Go Grunge: Make an edgy statement by pairing this flowy plaid dress with combat boots.

Mini Dresses

12. Denim on Denim: You’ll want to snag this lightweight denim dress in so many different colors. It’s available in 28 shades, ranging from floral print hues of blue to powdery pastels.

13. Last But Not Least: Spring may be on the way, but you can still cozy up to warm comfy fabrics. This sweater dress will keep you chilly on cold days, but it’s not heavy enough to make you overheat when the season officially breaks.