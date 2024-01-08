Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a year! The former Disney star topped the charts with her pop hits, opened for Taylor Swift on the international Eras tour and performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While we can’t get Carpenter’s music out of our head, it’s her beauty routine that has really broken the Internet recently. We can’t scroll through TikTok without seeing someone recreating the “Nonsense” singer’s Barbie-esque glam (think: flushed pink cheeks and darker lips). And now we know exactly what lip gloss Carpenter uses to achieve her perfect pout.

It’s the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm! In a new video posted by Who What Wear, the Girl Meets World alum shared what’s in her everyday makeup bag. “These are my essential-essential-essentials if I’m going out and need all the things that I will use,” Carpenter said, before holding up the Hourglass gloss. “It’s such a beautiful, sheer, glossy finish and it doesn’t look too heavy or matte. It almost looks like you just bit your lips and that’s their natural flush color. This is in the shade Desire.”

Get the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm is a 3-in-1 hybrid formula that plumps, smooths and conditions with a shiny finish. There are 12 different colors to choose from, all of which leave your lips with a luscious look.

According to a study, 100% of participants said their lips felt instantly hydrated after using this gloss. And 96% said their lips looked plump and smooth all day. No filler needed!

The (beauty) secret’s out! If you want to recreate Carpenter’s viral makeup routine, then shop this Hourglass holy grail gloss from Amazon.

