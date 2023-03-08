Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And the Oscar for Best Lip Balm goes to…the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! If there were an award show for beauty, then this cult-favorite gloss would win the top prize. Celebrities, content creators and customers (myself included) are obsessed with this hydrating lip treatment. Seldom does a buzzy beauty product live up to the hype, but this lip mask is the rare exception. Trust Us, it’s just that good!

I was first introduced to this Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask by my sister (the real skincare expert of the family), and I’ve been addicted ever since. While the gloss was originally intended as an overnight beauty product, I use it as my everyday lip balm. Formulated with vitamin C and antioxidants, this leave-on lip treatment delivers a burst of moisture for a smooth and soft pout.

Below are 10 of the stars who also swear by this beloved lip mask. Available now at Amazon!

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kate Hudson

Hudson applied this nourishing lip mask in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video: “I know this is very popular. There’s a reason for it.” She also told British Vogue, “This is the best product right now. It’s called a Lip Sleeping Mask. Smells awesome. Laneige. This is, like, a must-have.”

Kendall Jenner

For British Vogue’s In The Bag series, Kendall Jenner walked through all of the essentials she carries around. “I have this lip mask,” the model said. “It’s really, like, shiny and pretty when you put it on. It also feels really nice. I love having this on me.”

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid also shared her must-haves with Vogue Italia, including her Laneige “lip moisturizer.”

Brooke Shields

“This is my favorite,” Brooke Shields revealed in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “It’s a Lip Sleeping Mask.”

Sydney Sweeney

The Laneige ambassador told InStyle, “I’ve been a fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for quite some time now and when I started using that, I figured I should try some of their other products because I started following them and I saw that they had skincare. So, I started using the rest of their skincare and my skin got so clear and soft.”

Nina Dobrev

“I have this amazing Laneige,” the Vampire Diaries alum told Allure. “This is a Sleeping Mask, but honestly, I wear it all day, every day, and especially on planes because it’s so drying when you’re on a flight, and this is so yummy. It smells so good.”

Kaia Gerber

“Another product that I love is this Lip Sleeping Mask,” the model shared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “I use it all day. I love it. It makes my lips feel so moisturized.”

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson told New York Magazine’s The Strategist that she can’t live without this Lip Sleeping Mask. “I hate having dry lips, so I have this lip mask right by my bedside to use at night,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said. “I also have it in my purse at all times. It keeps my lips nourished, even here in New York where the winters are crazy. I mainly use the original, but I also have the Sweet Candy and Vanilla ones, too. I’ve been a very big fan of theirs for a long time.”

Keke Palmer

“I love this lip mask,” Keke Palmer also shared with New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “First of all, it smells really good. I bite my lips a lot, so this helps keep them moisturized. It feels good, it feels soft, and I feel like it’s actually conditioning my lips.”

Molly Sims

Molly Sims exclusively told Us Weekly, “I love the Laneige lip mask. I love it for my kids, I love it for my husband, I love it for myself. It feels good. I like it, it gives a great sheen.”

