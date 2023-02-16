10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples that will reduce wrinkles and brighten skin so you’re ready for your close-up, even if you’re not hitting the red carpet. Keep scrolling to shop these miracle must-haves now!

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

As a Neutrogena brand ambassador, Jennifer Garner swears by the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Rpeair serum. “So this new power serum is the absolute…it’s the mack daddy,” she told Byrdie. “It is no joke. It’s taken forever to get it right. But it has this stuff in it that keeps you from being irritated because a 0.5% retinol can be, you know, tough on skin, [but] this is actually really non-irritating and great.”

Elta MD Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 44

Kourtney Kardashian named this Elta MD face sunscreen as one of the products she can’t live without. “So I used to use the original version, but this is a newer formula that has hyaluronic acid in it,” she told New York Magazine. “It’s a much thinner formula. And it scores really well on EWG — that’s what made me curious to switch. I always get nervous with trying different sunscreens, that it’s going to make me break out, but it’s also really important to me that it’s safe to use every day.”

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

Many celebs have gushed about the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, from Olivia Wilde to Laura Dern. And Eva Mandes recently revealed to New York Magazine, “I carry this with me and I reapply it a few times. I use it on my hands. I hate the way my hands feel after I wash them. I’m pretty obsessive about the oil because it feels so good. I trust it.” I love how this anti-aging face oil leaves my skin with a dewy glow!

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Just like magic! This cult-favorite Magic Cream from Charlotte Tilbury has become a celebrity skincare staple. Famous fans include Amal Clooney, Lily James and more. Packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E and aloe vera, this rich cream reduces the appearance of fine lines while boosting hydration.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Ray of sunshine Drew Barrymore took to Instagram in 2020 to give this lactic acid treatment a glowing review. “I’m going to talk about a cult classic, Sunday Riley Good Genes,” she said. “It’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face. If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin.”

SkinCeuticals Vitamin C Serum

Brooke Shields once told Redbook, “I’m obsessed with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum. It’s packed with antioxidants and really brightens my skin, and since I began using it, I’ve noticed a difference in my fine lines.” Another fan of this vitamin C serum? Dr. Haleh Bakshandeh, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist to the stars (including Molly Sims!) also recommended this serum to me.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This luxurious moisturizer from Augustinus Bader is a top-of-the-line beauty product — after all, it’s literally called The Rich Cream. It’s also one of the steps in Kim Kardashian’s skincare routine!

BeautyStat Universal Skin Refiner Vitamin C Serum

Hailey Bieber revealed that this BeautyStat vitamin C serum is one of her “holy grail products.” “ It’s the world’s first serum containing 20 percent stable and pure vitamin C, which was groundbreaking in the skincare industry,” Bieber said in a YouTube video. “It has changed my skin.”

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Kyle Richards has aged in reverse! So, what’s her secret? The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum. “This has been a product that all the women in my family have been using for years,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. “I love how this new formula has 72-hour hydration and 8-hour anti-oxidant protection from UV and pollution. My skin already feels firmer and my pores look minimized.”

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum

Penélope Cruz prepped her skin for the 2022 Oscars with this anti-aging face serum from Lancôme. This cult-favorite product minimizes fine lines, plumps skin and evens tone to in just one week!

