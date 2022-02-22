Drew Barrymore Uses This ‘Cult Classic’ Anti-Aging Treatment Every Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tired of looking in the mirror and feeling like your reflection doesn’t really reflect how you feel on the inside? Same. As we’ve gotten older, our once-glowing complexion has started to fade even as we’ve become more comfortable and confident in our own skin. So, how do we revive our youthful radiance?

One of our favorite celebs who always keeps it real is the delightful Drew Barrymore. In 2020, the Flower Beauty founder took to Instagram to recommend one of her go-to products — the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Barrymore captioned her post: “I’ve been using this product 1-2 times a week at night and love the results!” In the video, she says, “I’m going to talk about a cult classic, Sunday Riley Good Genes. It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face. Don’t wear this out in the daytime, this is an indoor product. If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin. Trust on the Sunday Riley. It’s cult for a reason.”

Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment starting at just $85 at Dermstore!

The Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is a multipurpose product that creates a more radiant-looking complexion. Achieve smoother skin with this anti-aging treatment. Formulated with purified grade lactic acid that produces collagen and clears skin, this product is packed with other ingredients that offer major beauty benefits. Licorice brightens hyperpigmentation, lemongrass boosts radiance and aloe soothes skin. The result? A reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Sign Us up! This magical skin-plumping product can be used as a daily serum or as needed.

Barrymore is not the only fan of this popular product. “This stuff is like magic,” one reviewer raved. “I have sensitive skin with mild rosacea and I use this product in the morning after cleansing and before moisturizing and it has completely transformed my skin. It’s more supple, fine lines are disappearing, tone is evened out and pores are minimized.” Tell Us more! Another shopper said, “This product has been a great addition to my routine. Doesn’t dry you out. Leaves skin feeling plump, hydrated, and brighter.” And this customer declared, “Good Genes is one of the most amazing products I’ve ever used. I use it every few days as an overnight treatment and when I wake up my face is smooth and glowing. I highly recommend this product!”

Now you can attribute your glowing skin to “Good Genes” with this Sunday Riley lactic acid treatment.

