Fact: Kim Kardashian‘s skin always looks flawless. Somehow, it miraculously seems to get better and better as the years go on! We’ll never know exactly how she does it, but learning which products she relies on to maintain her stunning complexion is a good start.

Glam teams and world-renowned makeup artists certainly help with Kardashian’s glow, but flawless skin starts at home. This nighttime cream from Augustinus Bader is one of her favorites, and we’ve got the scoop if you’re looking to give this product a shot!

Get the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream for prices starting at just $85 for 15ml, $170 for 30ml and $285 for 50ml — available at Violet Grey!

Kardashian recently took to Instagram Stories (where else?) to provide her 171 million followers with a peek at her daily routine. The 39-year-old shared a number of items that she keeps on hand at all times, which includes this top-rated cream from Augustinus Bader! This cream has stem-cell technology implemented in its formula that’s meant to help your existing skin cells repair themselves.

This intensive hydrating treatment is intended to be used at night, so that it can make magic happen while you get your beauty rest! It utilizes a combination of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules, making your skin look more firm and radiant after every use. There is serious science behind this cream, and we’re going to trust the experts on this one!

The one problem with celebrity-beloved products? Well, they aren’t necessarily the most affordable. But the good news is that you can score this serum in different sizes to fit your budget. A 15ml container will cost you $85, while a 50ml size is priced at $265. There’s also a middle size (30ml) that will run you $170, so you can decide which works for you. Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the fact that Violet Grey is holding a Memorial Day sale right now, where you can save a pretty penny on products like this (get the details here)!

Needless to say, we’re super excited about this holy grail skincare product. If it leaves our complexions as soft and supple as Kardashian’s, it will quickly land a permanent spot in our nightly routines!

