Memorial Day might look a little different for you this year, but luckily, our favorite way to spend it is still a more than viable option: online shopping! Join Us as we pick up the most-loved products we can find for the very best prices and deals!

Our first stop? Violet Grey — and we don’t even have to wait until Memorial Day to get in on this sale. It’s already begun, and it’s a big one, with 15 to 20% off sitewide, including rarely discounted brands. How does it work? Basically, the more you spend, the more you save. If you spend $100, you’ll get $15 off, if you spend $250, you’ll get $50 off, if you spend $500, you’ll get $100 off and if you spend $1,000 or more, you’ll get $250 off! Need help filling up your cart? Check out our favorite picks below — and some celebrity-favorite picks too. Shop fast — this sale ends May 25, 2020!

Our Problem-Solving Picks

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Stem-cell technology and nourishing ingredients mean your skin is going to be moisturized like never before!

Get the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (originally $265) for just $215 at Violet Grey!

Joanna Czech Facial Massager

Want firmer, tighter and naturally contoured skin? Look no further than this rolling massager!

Get the Joanna Czech Facial Massager (originally $189) for just $174 at Violet Grey!

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

This velvety blush stick can be used on your cheeks, lips or eyelids!

Get the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick for just $50 at Violet Grey!

Byredo Rinse Free Hand Wash

This alcohol-based, no-rinse hand cleanser is so luxurious!

Get the Byredo Rinse Free Hand Wash for just $35 at Violet Grey!

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

This lightweight oil will literally leave you sparkling — and smelling amazing!

Get the Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil (originally $100) for just $85 at Violet Grey!

Yves Durif Petite Brush and Comb Set

These travel-sized hair tools are so pretty and may stimulate circulation on your scalp!

Get the Yves Durif Petite Brush and Comb Set for just $70 at Violet Grey!

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter

Dry, irritated skin? This indigo cream features oatmeal and extracts of silk and algae to calm it!

Get the Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter for just $48 at Violet Grey!

tenoverten The Shield Top Coat

A non-toxic top coat that dries quickly and prevents chipping? Yes, please!

Get the tenoverten The Shield Top Coat for just $18 at Violet Grey!

Kjaer Weis Lip Gloss

This gloss has the power of high shine and moisturizing properties — plus a semi-sheer pigment!

Get the Kjaer Weis Lip Gloss for just $38 at Violet Grey!

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

This stone diffuser is a must for aromatherapy, and even for your modern home decor!

Get the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser (originally $119) for just $104 at Violet Grey!

Apa Clean White Sonic Toothbrush

You’re going to look forward to brushing your teeth with this toothbrush featuring three unique modes!

Get the Apa Clean White Sonic Toothbrush (originally $250) for just $200 at Violet Grey!

Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Eye Mask

This “cooling blanket” for tired, puffy eyes is so stunning and relaxing — and it can even be used on your jaw area!

Get the Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Eye Mask (originally $140) for just $125 at Violet Grey!

Crave Vesper Vibrator

This discreet vibrator looks just like any other elegant necklace, but you’ll know better!

Get the Crave Vesper Vibrator for just $69 at Violet Grey!

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette

Missing that ocean breeze? Bring out that summer scent every day with this perfume!

Get the Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette (originally $130) for just $115 at Violet grey!

Celebrity Faves

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian – Hanacure All-in-One Facial

We’ve been obsessed with this incredible anti-aging mask ever since Kim and Kourtney posted selfies wearing it where they looked unrecognizable!

Get the Hanacure All-in-One Facial (Starter Kit) for just $29 at Violet Grey!

Emilia Clarke – La Mer The Renewal Oil

This La Mer oil was key to prepping the former Daenerys Targaryen actress’ skin for the final season of Game of Thrones!

Get the La Mer The Renewal Oil (originally $245) for just $230 at Violet Grey!

Beyoncé – Lemonhead.LA Spacepaste

If you’ve been trying to recreate Queen Bey’s glittery eyes from Coachella, this is the shadow she was wearing!

Get the Lemonhead.LA Spacepaste for just $22 at Violet Grey!

Bella Hadid – Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

Hadid once posted a photo of this mist to her Instagram Story, saying she “can’t live without” it!

Get the Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist for just $36 at Violet Grey!

Alicia Keys – Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Keys has demonstrated how to use this 24K gold vibrating facial massager on her Instagram in the past!

Get the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar (originally $195) for just $180 at Violet Grey!

Emma Stone – Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel

Remember Stone’s sleek bun from last year’s Academy Awards? This styling cream was a major part of making it happen!

Get the Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel Nourishing and Protective Styling Cream for just $46 at Violet Grey!

Sophie Turner – Silk Pillowcase

Turner relies on this pillowcase to keep her skin and hair healthy overnight so she can wake up refreshed in the morning!

Get the Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase for just $89 at Violet Grey!

Want to shop even more? Check out more product in Violet Grey’s Memorial Day Shopping Event here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

