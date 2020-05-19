Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ugh…blackheads. They’re the bane of our existence, and now that summer is on the horizon, we’re on high alert, knowing they could worsen at any moment. We use clay masks and nose strips, and yes, if we’re being honest, we’ve squeezed over and over again with our fingers — but all of these solutions are mediocre at best and damaging at worst!

We wish we could just suck all of the blackheads right out of our skin, like vacuuming dirt out of a carpet. Is that too much to ask for? It’s not! We actually can do just that. Before you take the dustbuster to your face, however, keep reading. There are tools made specifically for this that you can use right at home, and this is the one that may transform your skin — and your life!

Get the EUASOO Blackhead Remover Vacuum for just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 23, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This blackhead-removing device uses vacuum suction technology to reach beneath the surface of your skin, claiming to clear pores safely, removing blackheads, whiteheads, oil, grease and all that’s in between. It’s a non-toxic way of clearing up your face, and it’s so affordable and easy to use. It’s honestly kind of fun too, in a weirdly satisfying way!

This device has five suction modes and five replaceable suction probes, so you can always customize each session based on your skin type or ultimate goal, whether it’s removing stubborn makeup or sucking out that one stubborn blackhead. There are three light modes too to even further personalize your experience!

To use this pore vacuum, start by cleansing face and opening up pores by using a hot towel or facial steamer. You can also take a hot shower. Then, starting at the lowest suction level, move the device back and forth over a clogged pore, never pulling up and down, adding more suction power if necessary. Don’t use on broken skin or stay in one spot for more than five minutes. Once you’re done, your skin may look a bit red — so try an ice mask or rinsing with ice-cold water!

This futuristic, handheld device has a long-lasting rechargeable battery and an easy-to-read LED screen. It even comes with a bonus of four manual acne extractors. It’s a must-have, especially when you’re stuck at home. You’re about to become your own facialist, and you might just be the best facialist you’ve ever seen!

