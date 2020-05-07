Have you ever tried using a derma roller before? Or does the thought terrify you? It’s not like we can say we grew up dreaming of the day we could roll literal needles all over our face. But honestly, describing it like that doesn’t do it justice. These aren’t acupuncture needles we’re talking about — these microneedles are made to be totally painless!

Of course, some derma rollers are better than others. If we’re looking at the best value, we need something affordable that still produces real results. We need Sdara’s fan-favorite roller — a number one bestseller at Amazon with thousands of reviews and some of the wildest before and after photos we’ve seen!

Get the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Cosmetic Microdermabrasion Instrument for Face (originally starting at $24) now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This handheld anti-aging tool is truly the skincare device of the future…available in the present. Reviewers say they saw results from day one, and after a few weeks in, they knew there was no denying the effectiveness. Even those who thought their skin was permanently damaged from sunken acne scars and sun exposure said they saw more progress in their texture in one night than they had in years! They say it’s beyond effective, even describing it as a miracle!

This roller features an aesthetician-recommended titanium microneedle length, so don’t let the photos scare you or your thoughts run wild. They’re specifically measured for a safe, comfortable experience — and shoppers say while they can feel it working with a slight tingling sensation, it never causes them any pain!

When you continuously use this product once a week, you may see damaged, aging skin become luminous, youthful and bright. This roller claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, exfoliate dead skin and fade acne scarring and hyperpigmentation to leave you with a smooth complexion. Simply wash your face, sanitize the roller with alcohol and rinse it off, roll over targeted areas and follow up with a serum. It may actually help heighten the effectiveness of your topical treatments!

This derma roller is available either on its own or in a two-pack. You’ll also receive a storage case included with your purchase which is perfect for traveling. Happy rolling!

