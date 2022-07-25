Top 5

The Best Face Steamers for an Instant Beauty Boost

Beautiful skin and clean pores no longer require a thousand-step skincare routine. Yous can now do it effortlessly with facial steamers. These small devices work by using a small water compartment to create nano-sized pure water molecules in the form of steam to penetrate the skin 10 to 20 times deeper than regular steam from hot water.

Although steamers don’t entirely remove the dirt from your pores themselves, they can make exfoliation a lot more effective without harming your skin by loosening oils on your skin. We’ve looked at some of the top face steamers for at-home pampering. These little units can also double as humidifiers for baby’s rooms and warm towels for gentle cleansing.

Top-Rated Face Steamers of 2022: Reviewed

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer

The nano ionic face steamer from Pure Daily Care is the perfect 3-in-1 multipurpose steamer: it is not only effective for facial treatments but can also be used as a room humidifier or towel warmer for easy makeup removal and refreshment.

This steamer comes with a 200ml water tank for 30 minutes of steam time and includes a 5-piece kit to remove blackheads and blemishes without damaging your skin. The machine operates quietly and when water runs out it will automatically shut off to prevent overheating. Due to its long steam time and multiple uses this steamer is our best overall pick.

Amconsure Facial Steamer

Amconsure’s Face Steamer improves your skin in multiple ways: heightens blood circulation, hydrates dry skin, enhances cell vitality and oxygen absorption, and relieves sinus congestion. Believe it or not, this steamer does all this while still being a compact and one-touch button unit. You only need a small space to use this steamer, so go ahead and bring it along with you on vacations or road trips.

Relax and enjoy this steaming facial with consistent fine mist for 10 minutes. Once pores are open it is much easier to exfoliate effectively, eliminating trapped bacteria and impurities for healthier, smoother, and more radiant-looking skin.

Kingsteam Face Steamer

The Kinsteam Face Steamer is great for dull skin that needs a deep cleaning. With an extendable arm, this face steamer is suitable for salon or home use. Lie down and position the steamer to shower down mist from above for a relaxing facial experience.

This unique unit can also be used as a humidifier if you need to clear your sinuses. Amp up this experience with the included aromatherapy diffusing function, which allows you to use essential oils to enhance your relaxation. As an added plus, this steamer features a UV light that will ensure pure moisture release.

Colorfarm Face Steamer

Is your skin in need of a moisture boost? If so, the Colorfarm Face Steamer is the perfect steamer to use. This steamer pampers your skin by utilizing the application of pure nano-sized water molecules to rejuvenate your skin and release impurities. Six different colors are offered in this steamer.

The unit only takes a quick 10 seconds to produce hot steam and offers 15-minutes of continuous steam time — plenty of time to make your skin feel new. The handheld face steamer is easy to take anywhere so you can keep your sinuses clear and face hydrated even when traveling.

EZBASICS Face Steamer

Need a steamer that can work on multiple skin types? The EZBASICS Face Steamer is super versatile and can work on dry, oily, and combination skin, which means there’s no need for anyone to hang their face over a bowl of steaming water. Ionic steam from this face steamer is ten times more effective in penetrating the skin and is also much more comfortable to use.

Face steamers will get permanently damaged if essential oils are used in the steamer or water chamber. This handy device, however, includes a dedicated aromatherapy pad allowing you to benefit from steaming with essential oils without damaging the device. The cute unit is available in pink, blue, or green.

The Ultimate Buying Guide to Refreshing Face Steamers

Now that you have an idea of the types of face steamers currently available, you need to know which one is perfect for you. To make this process easier for you, we went ahead and put together all of the features that you’ll want to look out for when making your purchase.

Why Do I Need a Face Steamer?

Weekly facials at a beauty salon can be expensive. Having your very own face steamer makes for an effective, convenient, and budget-friendly alternative. There are multiple benefits to using face steamers. 

Better feeling skin

Firstly, they provide far deeper cleansing than just a face wash or scrub. The steam opens up your pores and softens dirt and dead skin cells. This makes it easier to exfoliate and remove pore-clogging impurities, bacteria, oil, and makeup that get stuck.

It also boosts blood circulation which increases oxygen to the cells and promotes collagen and elastin production for firmer, nourished, and younger-looking skin. Unlike masks and cleansers that dehydrate the skin, using a steamer first keeps your skin well hydrated at a deeper level.

Allergy relief 

To enhance the benefits of sinus relief, look for a device that allows essential oil integration. Never put essential oils into the water tank as this will damage your machine. Units that are compatible with essential oil use have a different place to drop the oil that doesn’t interfere with the steaming mechanisms.

Eucalyptus is a good choice of essential oil to help relieve congestion while chamomile helps with inflammation and dermatitis.  

Included Features

Some steamers come with temperature control settings, adjustable steamer nozzles, and unique water tank sizes. Check out all of these features below. 

Temperature control

Most small devices don’t feature a temperature setting but you may want to consider this if you have heat-sensitive skin. Alternatively, adjustable steam control can allow you to amp up or reduce the amount of steam being released. 

Water tank size 

The water tank size will determine how long the steamer can run before it needs a refill. The general run-time is between 10 and 30 minutes. If you’re using the device as a humidifier, opt for a bigger water compartment. If you’re purely using it for facials, 10 to 15 minutes should be enough.

Steamer Nozzle

Some steamers have extendable and rotatable arms which allow you to position the steam nozzle over your face, hands-free while lying down. Other units have to be handheld in exactly the position that you want. There are also units that offer a budget-friendly middle ground. Although they don’t have an extendable arm, they do allow you to change the angle of the nozzle which means you can set it on a table or counter and position it so that you can steam your face by sitting in front of it.

People Also Asked

Do I need to cleanse my face before or after using a steamer?

To ensure that dirt does not make its way back into your pores, give your face a light cleanse before steaming — never steam with makeup on. Exfoliate immediately after steaming to get the full benefits of the treatment. This is the best time to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and blackheads as the pores are open and impurities have softened.

I suffer from eczema. Will using a face steamer be safe on my skin?

A face steamer is beneficial for most skin types. Even those with acne have benefited when integrating it correctly into their cleansing routine.

Having said that, people who suffer from extremely sensitive skin or redness, rosacea, or eczema may want to practice caution when it comes to facial steaming as it can exacerbate their condition. In these cases, we highly recommend consulting your dermatologist before trying it out.

What is the recommended duration and frequency for using a face steamer?

Steaming your face once weekly for 10 to 15 minutes is ideal. Keep in mind that steam is hot and can cause burns if you hold your face too close to the steamer or if the temperature is too high. On your first try, you should steam for a short time and ease yourself into the routine.
If it feels too hot, increase the distance from the steamer. It should only feel warm, similar to sitting in a sauna, but you should never experience a burning sensation.

