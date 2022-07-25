The Best Face Steamers for an Instant Beauty Boost

Although steamers don’t entirely remove the dirt from your pores themselves, they can make exfoliation a lot more effective without harming your skin by loosening oils on your skin. We’ve looked at some of the top face steamers for at-home pampering. These little units can also double as humidifiers for baby’s rooms and warm towels for gentle cleansing.
Top-Rated Face Steamers of 2022: Reviewed
Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer
This steamer comes with a 200ml water tank for 30 minutes of steam time and includes a 5-piece kit to remove blackheads and blemishes without damaging your skin. The machine operates quietly and when water runs out it will automatically shut off to prevent overheating. Due to its long steam time and multiple uses this steamer is our best overall pick.
Amconsure Facial Steamer
Relax and enjoy this steaming facial with consistent fine mist for 10 minutes. Once pores are open it is much easier to exfoliate effectively, eliminating trapped bacteria and impurities for healthier, smoother, and more radiant-looking skin.
Kingsteam Face Steamer
This unique unit can also be used as a humidifier if you need to clear your sinuses. Amp up this experience with the included aromatherapy diffusing function, which allows you to use essential oils to enhance your relaxation. As an added plus, this steamer features a UV light that will ensure pure moisture release.
Colorfarm Face Steamer
The unit only takes a quick 10 seconds to produce hot steam and offers 15-minutes of continuous steam time — plenty of time to make your skin feel new. The handheld face steamer is easy to take anywhere so you can keep your sinuses clear and face hydrated even when traveling.
EZBASICS Face Steamer
Face steamers will get permanently damaged if essential oils are used in the steamer or water chamber. This handy device, however, includes a dedicated aromatherapy pad allowing you to benefit from steaming with essential oils without damaging the device. The cute unit is available in pink, blue, or green.
The Ultimate Buying Guide to Refreshing Face Steamers
Why Do I Need a Face Steamer?
Weekly facials at a beauty salon can be expensive. Having your very own face steamer makes for an effective, convenient, and budget-friendly alternative. There are multiple benefits to using face steamers.
Better feeling skin
Firstly, they provide far deeper cleansing than just a face wash or scrub. The steam opens up your pores and softens dirt and dead skin cells. This makes it easier to exfoliate and remove pore-clogging impurities, bacteria, oil, and makeup that get stuck.
It also boosts blood circulation which increases oxygen to the cells and promotes collagen and elastin production for firmer, nourished, and younger-looking skin. Unlike masks and cleansers that dehydrate the skin, using a steamer first keeps your skin well hydrated at a deeper level.
Allergy relief
To enhance the benefits of sinus relief, look for a device that allows essential oil integration. Never put essential oils into the water tank as this will damage your machine. Units that are compatible with essential oil use have a different place to drop the oil that doesn’t interfere with the steaming mechanisms.
Eucalyptus is a good choice of essential oil to help relieve congestion while chamomile helps with inflammation and dermatitis.
Included Features
Some steamers come with temperature control settings, adjustable steamer nozzles, and unique water tank sizes. Check out all of these features below.
Temperature control
Most small devices don’t feature a temperature setting but you may want to consider this if you have heat-sensitive skin. Alternatively, adjustable steam control can allow you to amp up or reduce the amount of steam being released.
Water tank size
The water tank size will determine how long the steamer can run before it needs a refill. The general run-time is between 10 and 30 minutes. If you’re using the device as a humidifier, opt for a bigger water compartment. If you’re purely using it for facials, 10 to 15 minutes should be enough.
Steamer Nozzle
Some steamers have extendable and rotatable arms which allow you to position the steam nozzle over your face, hands-free while lying down. Other units have to be handheld in exactly the position that you want. There are also units that offer a budget-friendly middle ground. Although they don’t have an extendable arm, they do allow you to change the angle of the nozzle which means you can set it on a table or counter and position it so that you can steam your face by sitting in front of it.
