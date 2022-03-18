Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are certain celebrities out there who we just feel like we would be friends with — Jennifer Garner is one of them. She’s America’s Sweetheart, after all — spreading joy on and off screen. Have you seen her #PretendCookingShow on Instagram? Instant mood-booster. As big rom-com fans, we’ve watched Garner in 13 Going on 30 more times than we can count. We honestly can’t believe the Alias alum is turning 50 next month! She hasn’t aged since 2004 when that iconic movie came out.

So, how can we look 30 going on 13 like Garner? Our down-to-earth queen never gatekeeps, so the Neutrogena brand ambassador shared her top beauty secret with Byrdie: the Neutrogena Anti-Aging Rapid Wrinkle Repair serum. Neutrogena is the leader in retinol products,” Garner said. “I had used prestige products for a while, and then a dermatologist had prescribed [a product] and then in talking to my dermatologist, they were like, ‘You know what, you can get the same thing at the drugstore if you get Neutrogena.’ So this new power serum is the absolute…it’s the mack daddy. It is no joke. It’s taken forever to get it right. But it has this stuff in it that keeps you from being irritated because a 0.5% retinol can be, you know, tough on skin, [but] this is actually really non-irritating and great.”

Find out why the stunning star swears by this “bad boy” by trying it out for yourself. Available now at Amazon!

Get the Neutrogena Anti-Aging Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream & Pro+ for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Are you searching for smoother skin or a younger-looking complexion? Look no further! The Neutrogena Anti-Aging Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream & Pro+ is just what you need. Formulated with retinol, hyaluronic acid and a glucose complex, this powerful serum packs a punch. The moisturizing facial cream also improves the appearance of wrinkles. No wonder Garner has that youthful radiance!

While other anti-aging skincare products on the market can cost upwards of $100, this serum is much more affordable. According to one customer, this “cream works wonders!” Another shopper said, “Makes my skin tight and youthful.”

Get Garner’s glow with the Neutrogena Anti-Aging Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream & Pro+!

