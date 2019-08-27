



The seasons are changing, and when the seasons change, our skincare routine should too. Cold weather and our complexion don’t mix well, so once fall hits, we’re going to want to be prepared for the worst. That means having a serum that does it all and does it well!

This top-rated serum is leaving shoppers shocked every day as they look into the mirror and find their skin looking better than it has in years, or maybe ever. We’ll need it by our side as we step into the autumn breeze, and at 25% off, we’re never letting it leave our side again!

See it: Get the Exuviance Vespera Bionic Serum (originally $75) for just $56 at Dermstore!

Shoppers are calling this Vespera Bionic Serum “heaven in a bottle,” explaining how it’s somehow achieved the impossible act of “reversing time,” leaving their skin youthful and radiant. They say their “acne scars have faded” and their “dark spots are less visible,” and on top of that, their face now feels “like silk.” Even skeptics have become true believers, saying they’ll keep repurchasing this serum “forever” because there’s nothing better!

This Exuviance serum chemically exfoliates the skin. It’s not a physical scrub — it works internally. Physical exfoliating should actually often be kept to a minimum in skincare to avoid stripping or irritating our skin. We can still do it one or two times a week, but this serum will be an everyday essential for keeping dead skin cells away!

In order to keep skin soft, clean and evened out, this serum is infused with mandelic and lactobionic acids, which may hasten cellular renewal to target and reduce wrinkles, creases and hyperpigmentation. These acids combine with vitamins A, C and E, claiming to nourish skin with antioxidants while marine botanicals soothe irritation, making this serum a top choice for even sensitive skin!

To use this serum, start by cleansing the face, removing all dirt, oil, makeup and impurities. Follow up with a pH-balancing toner, either swiping or patting it onto skin. Then we can take the applicator of this serum and apply just a bit to our fingertips or directly onto our face. Massage it onto face, concentrating on areas with creases and wrinkles — specifically the eye area, forehead and smile lines — and smooth the excess out over the rest of the face and neck. To more deeply target wrinkles, take a skincare tool like a jade roller or gua sha and massage using those instead of fingers!

Always follow up by moisturizing, and during the day, use sunscreen to super-boost those anti-aging benefits. With proper SPF and a gentle yet powerful serum like this, we may soon end up with the best skin of our life, and that may be for the rest of our life, too!

This serum is made to be used on any type of skin, including acne-prone, oily, dry, combination, sensitive and mature. Just because our skin is acne-prone, for example, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to use anti-aging formulas! Plus, with this one hastening our cellular renewal, we may see major improvements in our acne anyway!

Ready to experience the Vespera Bionic Serum for yourself? Because it’s ready for you — at nearly $20 off!

