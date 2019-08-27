



It’s hard to find the motivation to use our sheet masks sometimes. We collect so many, but do we use them as often as we should? Definitely not. Dealing with ill-fitting material, excess dripping and, often, a lack of actual results, doesn’t necessarily inspire us to stay on top of our skincare game!

What we need is a mask that actually makes those 20 minutes we spend wearing it worth our and our skin’s time. One that doesn’t mess around. One that even huge-name celebrities use, like Margot Robbie and Ashley Graham. While we’re at it, how about one drenched in literal gold? Because that’s exactly what we have here!

See it: Get the 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask (5 count) starting at just $136 at Dermstore!

If we want to step our sheet masking up, there’s no better way to do it than with the 111SKIN Rose Gold mask. Robbie recently listed it as one of her top 10 beauty buys when speaking to The Telegraph, and Graham even wore one on her Instagram story, showing off the sleek fit underneath a pair of glasses!

Shoppers say using this mask is like receiving a “luxurious facial” from the comfort of their own home. They also say that when they go out after using it, others are consistently “wowed” by how amazing their skin looks! Is anything better than receiving affirmation from others about how radiant our skin is? Multiple shoppers also mentioned how they love the “cooling effect” of this mask. It not only helps to reduce puffiness, but it feels super refreshing too, “especially after being outside on a hot summer day.” We may still be in the midst of Hot Girl Summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t cool off when we get home for the night!

This hydrating mask is rose gold in color and actually infused with 24-karat gold, along with a handful of other powerhouse key ingredients. Licorice root extract and niacinamide may brighten our complexion, while silk amino acids, rosa damascena extract, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E may deliver a surge of soothing moisture into our pores. Speaking of pores, this mask claims to visibly diminish them so our skin looks that much smoother!

See it: Get the 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask (5 count) starting at just $136 at Dermstore!

This mask also targets wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and free radical damage — and that goes for any skin type. By reinforcing our skin’s natural moisture barrier, it may protect skin from future damage as well!

To use this mask, start by cleansing and toning skin, making sure everything is absorbed. Take the mask out of the packaging and remove the protective film on both sides, placing on the face. We’ll notice that this mask has a hydrogel texture as opposed to a flimsy cotton texture. We love how this type of mask sits on the face better and disperses the essence more evenly. It also makes it easier to multitask as we leave this mask on our skin for 20 minutes before peeling it off and discarding!

Pat the remaining essence into the skin and follow up with a moisturizer to seal all of the hydration in. Then all that’s left to do is admire your newfound glow! And, wow, is it glorious!

See it: Get the 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask (5 count) starting at just $136 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from 111SKIN here and other face masks available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!