



As we lose the last of our warm summer days for the year, we also start to lose the natural flush in our cheeks. Our tan says “ta-ta” and our skin is left looking drab and dreary for about the next six months. Even when we manage to fix up our face first thing in the morning, by the end of the day we look like ghosts who have come back to haunt our own selves!

If the only time we’re leaving home during fall and winter is when we’re being called out via ouija board, we’re going to want to buy ourselves a new blush. Casper is cute and all, but we’ll be much cuter with some color on our face, and we know this one is a winner because it’s even a must-have in Lauren Conrad’s bag!

See it: Get the Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (originally $29) for just $22 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 26, 2019.

This is the very last day to grab this Tarte blush for 25% off in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale, so let’s get right to work. Conrad once told Us all about her makeup routine, specifically naming this blush as an essential. “Several years ago, I made an effort to start searching for more natural products — I simplified my routine,” she said. “I love Tarte for any kind of cheek because they do nice colors.” A lot of nice colors, too. In fact, this blush is currently available in 12 of them!

Reviewers are “absolutely charmed” by this blush, naming the “quality, composition, and aesthetics” all noteworthy in the best ways. They say it’s “the most flattering blush ever,” even commenting that it rivals the infamous NARS Orgasm. “This blush makes me love blush again,” one reviewer proudly stated, and others explained why. For example, it’s “easy to blend” and “one or two swipes is usually enough” to last a full 12 hours. No more working a powder into our skin for 10 minutes straight to see even the slightest bit of pigment!

This award-winning, pressed powder blush is formulated with Amazonian clay, a skincare favorite, and mineral, solar-baked pigments that may give us a happy, healthy and glowing complexion!

This blush is also infused with vitamins E and C and may boost hydration, balance oil production, calm redness and even out our skin texture. Whoa, we thought we were just picking up some pretty makeup here, but we’re getting skincare benefits too? This deal just got even sweeter!

This blush is made to work with both super oily and super dry skin, which means it can be great for combination skin, as well. Just apply over the apples of your cheeks with a brush and watch as your inner radiance is seemingly pulled out onto the surface of your skin!

Whether we’re going bright and peachy with the Glisten shade, going for unique glam with Dollface or looking for more of a neutral like Dazzled to complement our contour, we’ll love seeing color in our complexion once again. Remember, the magnetic pan can even be popped out of the compact so we can mix and match when we buy multiple shades — and that’s exactly our plan!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Tarte Cosmetics here and all other blushes here!

