We ended up with so many goodies from this year’s Dermstore Anniversary Sale, but it was inevitable that a few must-haves ended up slipping through the cracks. Upset you missed out? Don’t be, because you didn’t! This sale has officially been extended, so we can still grab those must-haves for up to 25% off through the end of the day!

One negative result of spending so much time shopping deals and steals is the effect it can take on our under-eye area, especially when we’re staying up extra late staring at screens. That’s why we knew we couldn’t let this sale end without securing some of the top eye gel patches in all of beauty, even beloved by celebs including Kristen Bell and Amy Schumer!

See it: Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (originally starting at $18) starting at just $13 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 26, 2019.

Earlier this year, Bell showed off her love for these cooling patches in an Instagram selfie with husband Dax Shepard, both actors wearing a pair of patches while driving to a photoshoot. This was preceded by Schumer’s own Instagram selfie last year prepping her skin for the 2018 Tony Awards with these Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. Adorably, her dog also joined in on the skincare fun!

Shoppers say these eye gels have “worked wonders” for them and that they are “truly impressed with the results.” A 10-minute time commitment usually can’t do much at all, but beauty lovers are loving what they’re seeing. The best part? We can still live our lives while wearing them. It’s not like we’ll be glued to a chair. We can cook breakfast, drive around or do our hair! Or we can totally just sit down in a chair the whole time — but it’s our choice!

So why are these award-winnings gel pads so many celebrities’ and shoppers’ “go-to” product for puffy eyes? Could it be the hexapeptide, claiming to reduce fine lines and wrinkles? Or perhaps the elastin, which may firm up sagging skin? How about the ginkgo biloba, which targets puffiness, or even the antioxidant Co-Q10, which may neutralize free radicals to protect skin and keep it radiantly youthful?

See it: Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (originally starting at $18) starting at just $13 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 26, 2019.

If you answered “all of the above,” you’re absolutely correct! These eye gel pads are beloved for all of these reasons, on top of being natural, clean and certified cruelty-free!

To use these skyn eye gels, start with cleansed and toned skin, making sure everything has properly absorbed. Remove the backing from one pad and apply the gel side to the under-eye area, contouring it around the shape of the eye. Repeat on the other side and leave them on for 10 minutes. Then we can gently peel them off and discard them, layering up our eye area with eye cream on top for extra protection!

We can use these gels once a week or whenever we just need that extra hydration boost. Many shoppers like to refrigerate them before use for an extra refreshing effect. Packs of both four and eight are available, so don’t miss out!

See it: Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (originally starting at $18) starting at just $13 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 26, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from skyn ICELAND here and other eye care products here! Shop the rest of the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale here before time is up!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!