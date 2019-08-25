The Purifying Mask Liv Tyler Loves Is 25% Off — But Not for Long





Need an overnight fix for practically any skin issue? Whiteheads, blackheads, cystic acne, redness, irritation or oiliness, perhaps? We’ve all been there, over and over again, sadly. We cleanse, we tone, we try out special treatments and serums, and yet we wake up the next day only to be disappointed by a lack of results when we run to check the mirror!

Wanting a quick fix for skin problems, especially when we have an important, or photo-filled, event the following day, is perfectly reasonable, even if our skin likes to pretend it isn’t. There will be no denying, however, once we bring this mask into our life. Just look at Liv Tyler’s flawless skin!

See it: Get the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask (originally $42) for just $32 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

If we want to grab this Blue Flame mask while it’s still on sale, we’d better act quickly, because Dermstore’s Anniversary Event is drawing to a close at the end of this weekend! We knew this mask would be a keeper when Tyler walked Vogue through her 25-step beauty and self-care routine, listing it as an essential skincare step!

Tyler uses this mask by removing her makeup and then spreading it all over until she is quite literally blue in the face from its calming hue. She leaves it on for a few minutes and then rinses for a deep clean. Shoppers are loving this mask as a spot treatment, too! They say it “helps tremendously with breakouts” and that they wake up to skin that’s “clearer, calmer and glowing” after using it before bed!

Others love this mask for how it draws out excess sebum and impurities, saying their “T-zone looks so smooth and bright” after using it and that they now receive “lots of compliments” on how clear their face looks. One reviewer listed yet another benefit, which is that it not only “purifies the skin,” but it actually “invigorates the mind,” too!

This mask combines all-natural ingredients, free of parabens, for a formula that claims to heal skin while shielding it from toxins and pollutants. It has bentonite, an extremely popular, multifunctional ingredient that may draw out impurities and keep excess oil at bay, as well as tea tree oil, an oil that we actually want on our face for fighting off acne. This mask is also infused with red clover and aloe vera to calm inflammation and irritation while soothing redness for a clear and happy complexion!

This mask is recommended for anyone with any skin type, though those with oily and blemish-prone skin are especially encouraged to give it a try. Astara also claims that it’s “perfect for those who live in cities or areas with heightened pollutant exposure” so we can literally strip the harsh environment from our face after a long day — without stripping our natural moisture, of course!

Our chance to grab this purification mask for 25% off is nearly over, so don’t wait up! We know the texture looks heavenly on our computer or phone screen, but just imagine how it’ll look — and feel — in real life!

