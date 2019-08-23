



When we think of top celebrities’ skincare routines, let’s be honest — we don’t usually think “drugstore brands.” We know they usually prefer higher-end products from luxury brands like La Mer or SkinCeuticals. While we love these brands too, they’re not always within budget. So what would we say if we found a celebrity-loved product under $20 that rivals any luxury brand with ease?

Probably something like, “Where is it and how soon can we have it on our skin?” Luckily, we have the answers! So many A-listers, including Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Adele, have fallen in love with this ultra-affordable, ultra-effective cream, and while it was already so affordable, the price tag is even lower in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale right now — but not for long!

See it: Get the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream (originally $19) for just $14 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

When Roberts gushed to InStyle about this Weleda Skin Food cream, we knew we needed it in our life. “I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet,” she said. “Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.” When we’re literally wringing out a product so we can use every last drop, we know it’s a must have!

Shoppers have found so many uses for this cream, using it, of course, to moisturize skin, but also to help heal cracked lips and cuticles and painful sunburn, to name a few examples. One said they actually use it as a primer, and as we know, Kendall Jenner’s makeup artist actually likes to use it as a highlighter for dewy makeup! One shopper even said they use it as a night cream on their face and wake up with “noticeably smaller” pimples in the morning!

Reviewers say this cream is “luxurious,” noting how it absorbs beautifully and their skin just “drinks it up.” Plus, as a bonus, they say it “smells amazing!” We have no doubts about any of this, considering the impressive list of celebs who can’t get enough!

This super-rich cream doesn’t mess around for a second. It contains all-natural ingredients, as expected of Weleda, including essential fatty acids, vitamin E, organic pansy and organic calendula, which all may leave skin softened, calm, repaired and restored. That goes for our hands, feet, elbows and any other areas that need a little extra love in the hydration department!

Using this cream is simple. Just massage it into any dry areas! If we’re looking for a more intense nourishing treatment for our hands, though, apply liberally and cover hands with cotton gloves overnight. This is great for if, like Roberts, we’ve spent a long time with our hands in hot water. It’s also perfect for after activities like weightlifting, putting together furniture or playing guitar where hands and fingers become rough and calloused!

This sale will be over soon, and the only thing better than buying a luxe cream for under $20 is buying that same luxe cream for under $15, so let’s stock up for the softest skin of our lives!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

