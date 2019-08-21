



The beauty industry isn’t about altering one’s appearance to look “better.” It’s about creating the confidence that we want and need in order to be as successful and take on our days with stride. When we look our best, we feel our best and do our best, and who doesn’t want that?

Drew Barrymore seems to agree with this philosophy on the beauty industry. The Santa Clarita Diet actress recently took to Instagram to share her favorite products as a part of the #beautyjunkieweek she created. If there’s a product out there that Barrymore approves of, we definitely have to get our hands on it. And luckily for Us, a skin oil that she swears by is on sale right now at Dermstore!

See it: Pick up the Sunday Riley JUNO Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil (originally $72) for only $58 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

This Sunday Riley JUNO Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil is, in Barrymore’s own words, “one of the very first products that made me fall truly in love with skincare.” The Flower Beauty founder featured this incredible face oil in a video she posted to Instagram, where praised Sunday Riley as one of her “very favorite companies.”

To be fair, Barrymore has good reason to love this face oil. The benefits that you can get from using this regularly on the face are simply amazing. Sunday Riley says that this product is ideal for those with redness, dryness, dark spots and hyper-pigmentation, and for those concerned with aging skin. This oil can reduce the appearance of any one of these skin issues and prevent fine lines and wrinkles to reveal your skin’s healthy and natural glow.

The best part? You can pick up this face oil right now for an amazing discount! Dermstore is celebrating its anniversary and site relaunch by offering shoppers the chance to purchase a ton of beauty favorites on sale, which includes this face oil in a 1.18 fl. Oz. bottle, for a limited time! If you’d rather just trying it out before committing to a big bottle, the smaller 0.5 fl. Oz. bottle is on sale as well. Just be sure to type in the code “CELEBRATE” at checkout to redeem this amazing offer.

If you still need some extra convincing to give this Sunday Riley face oil a try, Dermstore shoppers are absolutely loving it as well and leaving rave reviews. One shopper proclaimed that this is their “new favorite face oil” and that their skin feels like it’s “regaining elasticity and hydration with this,” adding that they will be repurchasing this product the second they run out!

Another reviewer says that this face oil is perfect for their combination skin and that after trying out “a few oils” and choosing this Sunday Riley one as their favorite, “they finally went with the big bottle.”

It’s easy to see why Drew Barrymore has kept this product in her skincare rotation for so long. And for her, using products like this face oil isn’t about how it makes you look on the outside, but how you feel on the inside. She wrote in her Instagram post that if “we have tools to feel good then that’s how we present ourselves.” She added that rather than asking how something looks, wed should be asking “are we happy and confident and ready to laugh and listen!” We agree! We know that one of the keys to amazing self-confidence is healthy and glowing skin, and this Sunday Riley face oil can help achieve that!

