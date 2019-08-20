This Natural Leave-In Hair Treatment Is Perfect for Dehydrated Strands





There’s nothing that we don’t love about summer, but sadly the season is slowly coming to an end. Even though summertime is arguably the best season of the year, the warmer temperatures and bright sun rays can do some damage — namely to our hair.

Exposure to sunlight and other natural elements can often dry out our precious strands, which means we need to go on the hunt for the perfect product to reverse the damage. Luckily for Us, the perfect product to do that is now on sale at Dermstore!

See it: Get the Rahua Leave-In Treatment (originally $45) for just $36 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

The Rahua Leave-In Treatment is the perfect conditioner that can help your dried-out strands come back to life. There’s nothing worse than feeling like your hair is so damaged that it’s unsalvageable, but this may just be the holy grail treatment that you’ve been searching for. Just looking at the before and after pictures has Us completely sold on this product, and you can pick it up on sale right now for 20% off at Dermstore!

This leave-in conditioner contains a bunch of key ingredients that can help rejuvenate your hair from sun or heat damage. The most important one is rahua oil, which is also the ingredient that this conditioner’s brand is named after. The name for the oil is derived from the rare ungurahua nut that the oil is extracted from, which can only be found in the Amazon rainforest. Rahua oil can help to completely transform dry and damaged hair and make it look healthy again.

This treatment can also protect your hair from breakage when used regularly, making it easier for your hair to grow longer and stronger. The product contains quinoa which can help heal damaged strands and retain moisture to combat dryness, as well as raspberry leaf extract that can help nourish the hair with antioxidants. It also contains green tea extract that can protect the hair from harmful UV rays and against heat, so it’s perfect to use before styling your hair with a blow dryer or flat iron!

If you can’t tell by the ingredients we’ve mentioned, this product is plant-based and all-natural. In fact, all Rahua products are vegan, non-toxic, paraben-free and sulfate-free. This is incredibly important because when dealing with damaged hair, we don’t want to use products that have a bunch of added chemicals that may not be effective for long-term results. But this leave-in conditioner’s ingredients are designed to provide you with the healthiest hair possible.

And shoppers agree that after using this treatment they’ve noticed a significant difference in the health of their hair. One reviewer writes that they use the Rahua conditioner whenever their hair is “just looking lifeless” and that it “nourishes it and brings it back to life!”

Adding this product to your hair care routine is incredibly easy. All you have to do is to apply the product onto damp hair, specifically concentrating it on the ends of your hair. You can let it air-dry or style it as you normally would, and you’re good to go!

The only thing that you need to be mindful of is just how much product you’re using. According to reviewers, this product is so rich that using too much might result in a wet “beachy” look once your hair fully dries. If you have thin hair it might be best to only use this treatment on your ends, as one viewer warns that putting it all over can weigh their hair down.

The Rahua Leave-In Treatment is the perfect product if you’re looking to restore your hair’s health and keep it healthy.

