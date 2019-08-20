



Hair thins over time. That’s an undeniable fact. Some of us start to lose it completely, while others begin to develop bald patches. Both scenarios often result in a loss of confidence, as well. It’s nothing to be ashamed of; we all go through it. That doesn’t mean we need to just accept it, though. If we can add some icing to our cake, we’re going to, so why not add some extra fullness to our hair?

We’re not talking painful, invasive procedures like transplants, or even uncomfortable and obviously fake wigs or weaves. No weird, untrustworthy treatments, either. We’re talking an instant fix with customizable results! One that’s currently 25% off in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale!

See it: Get the Toppik Hair Building Fibers 30 Day supply (originally $25) for just $19 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

The Toppik Hair Building Fibers are changing shoppers’ lives. Reviewers say their hair looks “50% fuller and thicker” upon application, which, by the way, they also say is “a breeze” with minimal mess, if any at all! And that goes for the whole day, one shopper reporting how they “have never, ever seen any on [their] pillow or clothing.” When we think hair loss products, our first thought is often Rogaine, but one shopper mentioned that while Rogaine “did nothing” for them, this Toppik product “works perfectly.” Now, when these shoppers go out in public, they “feel extremely confident” again!

This fiber powder builds texture on top of thinning hair, claiming to deliver a visibly fuller, thicker head of hair that looks totally natural. It features keratin fibers, but that’s not all. These fibers are formulated with color to match our hair’s natural (or even dyed) hue! There are nine shades available, from black to white and all that’s in between, so we’re sure to find our match!

It doesn’t matter if our hair is thinning or falling out because of aging, genetics, stress or a medical condition. Toppik doesn’t judge. This product is for anyone of any gender who just wants their confidence back without expensive and tedious trips to the doctor. It really can be this easy!

To use these hair building fibers, we should start with clean, totally dry hair. Shake the product liberally over thinning areas, gently patting to evenly disperse them for a natural finish that no one would second-guess. Toppik also recommends following up with the Toppik Fiberhold Spray, which is also currently on sale, to secure the fibers for all-day lusciousness!

This bottle includes a 30-day supply of fibers, and with this 25%-off sale going on, now is the absolute best time to stock up so we can secure ourselves a full head of hair all year long and beyond. Doesn’t that sound like a fabulous plan? No more hiding away when someone whips out a camera — we’re going to be front row, center for every photo from now on, with a big smile on our face and thick, gorgeous hair on our head! Cheese!

