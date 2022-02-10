Hailey Bieber Starts Her 5-Minute Makeup Routine With This Anti-Aging Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The first step to fantastic makeup? Skincare — always! The better prepped your skin is, the better your makeup is bound to look. Having well-hydrated, smooth and clear skin can not only make makeup application easier, but it can help keep your makeup looking fresh and flawless all day. You can add some glow with a highlight, but you can never beat the lit-from-within glow that comes from skincare!

Hailey Bieber is on board with this philosophy. She’s all about that “glazed” skin look, and her complexion is always luminous. It’s because she’s all about skincare before makeup! It’s also why when she reveals the products that go into her daily beauty routine, we take notes!

Get the bareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Anti-Aging Serum starting at just $42 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Bieber, who’s a global ambassador for bareMinerals, recorded a video for the brand in December 2021, walking viewers through her daily five-minute glow-up. First up was this serum: “So, the way I always like to start is by prepping the skin,” she said. “I’m going to use the Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum. I love this one. I’ve talked a lot about this product before. I just love that it has niacinamide, which I have spoken about being one of my favorite skincare ingredients of all time. So, I just put two pumps in my palms, rub it together — I’m just going to press it into my skin like this. All over.” She continued to very gently pat the serum all over her face before moving on to makeup!

This clean, vegan, cruelty-free serum is plant-powered with Long Life Herb (AKA vitamin-rich Chomeiso) and aims to strengthen skin so it can stay looking young even as we age. It may help skin resist the damage of environmental aggressors, free radicals and stress while simultaneously reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It may also improve texture, tone and radiance!

This serum has over 7,600 reviews on Nordstrom, earning a lot of love from shoppers. They say it keeps their skin “dewy fresh” and leaves behind “the best glow.” They even note how they can literally feel it “tightening and enriching” their skin as they apply it, calling the experience “luxurious.” Multiple noted that it has a lovely “cooling sensation” too. One reviewer compared it to getting their “morning coffee” as it simply wakes their skin up. Others are noting other potential benefits as well, saying their “pores appear less visible” and they’ve noticed a decrease in grey tones around their eyes!

This serum truly seems to do it all. Use it once or twice a day and see just how much of a “glow-up” it can give you. It comes in two sizes too!

