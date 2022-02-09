Channel Hailey Bieber’s Beige Blazer Moment With This Amazon Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows how to rock a blazer, it’s definitely Hailey Bieber. She has her signature uniform down, and one of the staple pieces that she wears on repeat is a sleek oversized blazer. We’ve seen her embrace the garment in many ways — both on red carpets and casually in a street style fashion. While we’ve always loved blazers, the 25-year-old supermodel showed Us just how versatile they can be!

Her latest blazer of choice has been a beige option, and we recently spotted her wearing it with simple jeans, slide sandals and a black tee. The look totally made Us want to get in on the action, so we found the perfect lookalike from one of our favorite Amazon lines — The Drop!

Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for prices starting at $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This blazer boasts a similar style that’s necessary to recreate so many of Bieber’s signature ensembles. It’s a longer jacket that hits well past the hips, and if you want to score that same oversized silhouette, there are plenty of sizing options to choose from. After a bit of research, it’s recommended to go up one size from what you would normally wear, but if you want an even more exaggerated aesthetic, you can go up two sizes to score extra glam points!

Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for prices starting at $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Praline shade is absolutely ideal for channeling Bieber’s look for less, but you can also pick up this blazer in black and white. Any of these three shades will become instant wardrobe staples, and you can take notes from Bieber’s ensembles to see how you can style them. If you want to keep things low-key, wear the jacket with jeans and white sneakers — or dress it up with some high-waisted pants and a longline bralette or crop top. We adore how Bieber has incorporated blazers into her everyday vibe, and we’re certainly going to do the same with our version!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for prices starting at $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!