Kyle Richards’ Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is a ‘Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do you say? How about we cross something off that beauty wish list? It’s been a long year, and you deserve something that’s going to make you feel happy and youthful in 2022 as well. When you’ve wanted something forever, it’s worth it to make that purchase. Think of how game-changing it could be!

For many skincare lovers, that item on our wish list is the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum. Even if that’s not a specific product you’ve looked into, it’s probably exactly what you’ve been looking for. This legendary super serum is an anti-aging icon, and it’s a must on many stars’ shelves. Kyle Richards is a mega-fan!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum for 26% off at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom!

Just recently, Richards walked E! through her favorite fashion and beauty products for fall. Here’s what she had to say about this serum: “This is one of my favorite products that I talk about a lot. This is a miracle. You put this on clean skin and it improves fine lines, dark spots, sun spots. It just gives your skin an overall glow. I’ve been using it for a long time. It’s really amazing. You put it on at night and you really do see a difference the next day. Everyone I know loves this stuff. This is great for evening out your skin tone. There are a lot of different skin tones out there, but this is my favorite one.”

We think it’s safe to say this product’s got the Real Housewives star’s stamp of approval! This makes it even sweeter that you can nab this serum on sale right now!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum for 26% off at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom!

This clean serum is formulated for all skin types to help reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. It claims to have eight hours of antioxidant power, plus 72 hours of hydration, making it an especially great pick for winter. Just apply on clean skin right before your moisturizer. It’s a night serum, but you can use it in the morning too!

The brand also recommends trying out the Heart Ritual: “Apply a full dropper to the palm of your hand. Massage onto face in a heart shape: Using all fingers of both hands, start at the center of your face and move out to ears. Glide hands from sides of face down under chin. Next, trace a larger heart from middle forehead out to temples. Glide down the sides of the face and close the heart again under your chin. Finish the Heart Ritual by gently massaging onto neck in a downward motion.” Perfect for a self-care routine!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum for 26% off at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!